Nostalgia

Days Gone By: Did you take part in Stars in Their Eyes auditions at Ipswich Regent?

Young contestants sing for the judges at the Stars in their Eyes auditions at the Regent in 2003 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Do you remember when Stars in Their Eyes came to the Ipswich Regent in 2003?

Parents and guardians fill in forms for their children as they queue for auditions for kids Stars in Their Eyes in 2003 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT Parents and guardians fill in forms for their children as they queue for auditions for kids Stars in Their Eyes in 2003 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

The touring stage show was hosted by TV favourite Bradley Walsh. He was joined by some of the best winners of the ITV talent show, riding high in the ratings at the time.

Scores of hopefuls wait to get their chance to impress at the Ipswich Regent Kids Stars in Their Eyes auditions. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT Scores of hopefuls wait to get their chance to impress at the Ipswich Regent Kids Stars in Their Eyes auditions. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

But there was also a chance for talented youngsters, aged eight to 16, to audition to take the stage on the big night.

The queue outside the Regent for the Stars in their Eyes auditions Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT The queue outside the Regent for the Stars in their Eyes auditions Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Hopefuls are told whether they are to be called back for second auditions during the Stars in Their Eyes try-outs Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT Hopefuls are told whether they are to be called back for second auditions during the Stars in Their Eyes try-outs Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

During the summer holidays, children went along to try out for the show, ahead of the performance in October.

Young contestants sing for the judges at the Stars in their Eyes auditions at the Regent Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Young contestants sing for the judges at the Stars in their Eyes auditions at the Regent Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

There were long queues outside the Regent as young hopefuls waited for their chance to sing.

The judges discuss the candidates for Kids Stars in Their Eyes Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT The judges discuss the candidates for Kids Stars in Their Eyes Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Did you take part in the auditions - and if so, what was the judges’ verdict on your performance? Did you go along to the show?

Auditioning youngsters face the panel of judges during the auditions Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT Auditioning youngsters face the panel of judges during the auditions Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Email your Stars in Their Eyes memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Hopefuls face the Stars in Their Eyes judges Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT Hopefuls face the Stars in Their Eyes judges Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

