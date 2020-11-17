Days Gone By: Did you take part in Stars in Their Eyes auditions at Ipswich Regent?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 18 November 2020
Do you remember when Stars in Their Eyes came to the Ipswich Regent in 2003?
The touring stage show was hosted by TV favourite Bradley Walsh. He was joined by some of the best winners of the ITV talent show, riding high in the ratings at the time.
But there was also a chance for talented youngsters, aged eight to 16, to audition to take the stage on the big night.
During the summer holidays, children went along to try out for the show, ahead of the performance in October.
There were long queues outside the Regent as young hopefuls waited for their chance to sing.
Did you take part in the auditions - and if so, what was the judges’ verdict on your performance? Did you go along to the show?
