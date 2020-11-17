E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Days Gone By: Did you take part in Stars in Their Eyes auditions at Ipswich Regent?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 18 November 2020

Young contestants sing for the judges at the Stars in their Eyes auditions at the Regent in 2003 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Young contestants sing for the judges at the Stars in their Eyes auditions at the Regent in 2003 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Do you remember when Stars in Their Eyes came to the Ipswich Regent in 2003?

Parents and guardians fill in forms for their children as they queue for auditions for kids Stars in Their Eyes in 2003 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTParents and guardians fill in forms for their children as they queue for auditions for kids Stars in Their Eyes in 2003 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

The touring stage show was hosted by TV favourite Bradley Walsh. He was joined by some of the best winners of the ITV talent show, riding high in the ratings at the time.

Scores of hopefuls wait to get their chance to impress at the Ipswich Regent Kids Stars in Their Eyes auditions. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTScores of hopefuls wait to get their chance to impress at the Ipswich Regent Kids Stars in Their Eyes auditions. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

But there was also a chance for talented youngsters, aged eight to 16, to audition to take the stage on the big night.

The queue outside the Regent for the Stars in their Eyes auditions Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANTThe queue outside the Regent for the Stars in their Eyes auditions Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

MORE: Are you in Ipswich Regent Vampires Rock photos?

Hopefuls are told whether they are to be called back for second auditions during the Stars in Their Eyes try-outs Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTHopefuls are told whether they are to be called back for second auditions during the Stars in Their Eyes try-outs Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

During the summer holidays, children went along to try out for the show, ahead of the performance in October.

Young contestants sing for the judges at the Stars in their Eyes auditions at the Regent Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANTYoung contestants sing for the judges at the Stars in their Eyes auditions at the Regent Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

There were long queues outside the Regent as young hopefuls waited for their chance to sing.

The judges discuss the candidates for Kids Stars in Their Eyes Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTThe judges discuss the candidates for Kids Stars in Their Eyes Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Did you take part in the auditions - and if so, what was the judges’ verdict on your performance? Did you go along to the show?

Auditioning youngsters face the panel of judges during the auditions Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTAuditioning youngsters face the panel of judges during the auditions Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Email your Stars in Their Eyes memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Hopefuls face the Stars in Their Eyes judges Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTHopefuls face the Stars in Their Eyes judges Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Primary school forced to close for two weeks due to low staffing levels

Hillside Primary School in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Changing room locker thief ordered to repay gym users

Fabio Sousa was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

See Suffolk’s Somerleyton Hall transformed into Sandringham for The Crown

Princess Diana (EMMA CORRIN) arrives at Sandringham which was shot at Somerleyton Hall Photo: Ollie Upton/Netflix

Ipswich 16th century church boundary walls repairs get approval

The boundary wall at St Margaret's Church in Ipswich. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Fishing boat containing 69 Albanian migrants taken ashore at Harwich

Border Force cutters Searcher and Vigilant intercepted the vessel, a 30-metre fishing boat Picture: NCA