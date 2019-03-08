Live

Stars of Suffolk 2019 - find out who our winners are

Staff Sargeant James Johnson is nominated for the Armed Services Award Staff Sargeant James Johnson

Tonight we are bringing you live coverage from Greshams Ipswich as the winners of the 2019 Stars of Suffolk awards are announced.

We will be joined at the ceremony by the bravest, most selfless and dedicated members of our community, those who have stepped up to represent others or overcome adversity.

We have 14 categories including Young Person of the Year, Police Person of the Year and Outstanding Bravery, as well as a special recognition award and the overall Star of Suffolk award.

Follow us from 7pm for live announcements - and join us by adding #StarsOfSuffolk to your tweets.