Stars of Suffolk 2019 - find out who our winners are

PUBLISHED: 17:20 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 07 November 2019

Staff Sargeant James Johnson is nominated for the Armed Services Award

Staff Sargeant James Johnson is nominated for the Armed Services Award

Staff Sargeant James Johnson

Tonight we are bringing you live coverage from Greshams Ipswich as the winners of the 2019 Stars of Suffolk awards are announced.

We will be joined at the ceremony by the bravest, most selfless and dedicated members of our community, those who have stepped up to represent others or overcome adversity.

We have 14 categories including Young Person of the Year, Police Person of the Year and Outstanding Bravery, as well as a special recognition award and the overall Star of Suffolk award.

Follow us from 7pm for live announcements - and join us by adding #StarsOfSuffolk to your tweets.

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

