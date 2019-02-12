New beer garden coming to Suffolk pub played at by Ed Sheeran

The Steamboat tavern in Ipswich will re-open soon, having once hosted Ed Sheeran for a surprise Sunday morning gig in 2013 Picture: ANDY BARLOW Archant

The iconic Steamboat Tavern in Ipswich is nearly finished with a huge refurbishment and ready to reveal a new beer garden.

The pub's new beer garden is expected to be a hit in the summer Picture: ANDY BARLOW The pub's new beer garden is expected to be a hit in the summer Picture: ANDY BARLOW

The pub, in New Cut Way, has kept its doors open despite ongoing work since October 2018.

Different parts of the pub have been closed in isolation to let the regulars keep attending, but patrons can now enjoy regular live music, pub quizzes, a whole new kitchen and woodfired pizza oven .

The pub garden has been reworked in time for summer and comfy armchairs are in place around a wood burning stove inside in case the winter arrives late in 2019.

Andy Barlow and Susie Moldram, owners for the last five years, are excited to open their doors and show off their new look.

“The regulars have been amazing, some of them have been coming throughout the work,” Mr Barlow said.

“Bands as well - they would come and play no matter what we were working on, they were really great.

“Even with two years of planning we always said we wanted to keep it a traditional pub.”

Just before the couple took over in 2014, Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran appeared for an intimate acoustic gig to a small group of fans, even posing for pictures afterwards.

The Steamboat Tavern's new owners promise home cooked food, great drinks and live music Picture: ANDY BARLOW The Steamboat Tavern's new owners promise home cooked food, great drinks and live music Picture: ANDY BARLOW

Live music had remained at the heart of what the owners want the Steamboat Tavern to be known for, along with their newly-expanded food and craft ales and ciders.

“We’re still doing live music once a week after the refurbishment - which should be done in about a month - and we want all sorts of bands.

“We can have a jazz band in on a Sunday morning sand then the following Saturday we’ll have a raucous punk gig, there’s an apatite for all kinds of music and we want to host it.”

The owners and Mrs Moldram’s sister, Haidee, are all running the London Marathon on April 28, in aid of the Cure Parkinson’s Trust (CPT).

Haidee Moldram, Zoe Moldram and cousin Andy Barlow have renovated the pub inside and out and will welcome patrons to their first live music event in New Cut Way on March 9 Picture: ANDY BARLOW Haidee Moldram, Zoe Moldram and cousin Andy Barlow have renovated the pub inside and out and will welcome patrons to their first live music event in New Cut Way on March 9 Picture: ANDY BARLOW

The trio chose the charity in honour of uncle and father-in-law Andy who had a huge impact on their lives.

Mr Barlow added: “We have set ourselves a big target (£10,000) and we have lots of fundraising events planned.

“We have alive music night on March 9 with superb local band Albion Mills, DJs and food, and the tickets come with a welcome drink.”

Tickets can be bought through their Facebook event page.