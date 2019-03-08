FREE summer holiday Elmer storytelling session

Professional storyteller Justine de Mierre with Tallulah and the Stella the Storyteller Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Later this month children in Ipswich can enjoy a very special story telling event at the Stella the Storyteller Elmer outside Crown House.

Jidesh next to his favourite Elmer Stella the Storyteller Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jidesh next to his favourite Elmer Stella the Storyteller Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The family friendly storytelling session on Wednesday, August 14, will he hosted by Justine De Mierre, who will tell stories inspired by the painted patchworks on the popular painted elephant.

A similar storytelling event earlier on in the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk trail proved very popular with little ones that are big fans of the 55 Elmers that have popped up in Ipswich over the summer.

Stella the Storyteller, was designed by Ipswich based artist Laura Beardsell-Moore, she said: " The design for Stella the storyteller has storytelling at its heart. Stella's sponsor, Killik and Co, asked me to create something that recognised the memories of members of staff who have had friends or relatives cared for by the hospice.

"I wanted to tell their stories and honour their memories whilst also making sure the design could appeal to everyone.

"It's lovely that the images on Stella's patches are now taking on new meanings as they are used to create stories at the storytelling event. Each image can be used as a starting point for a fantastic story."

Children and families can enjoy a free storytelling event in Ipswich in the summer holidays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children and families can enjoy a free storytelling event in Ipswich in the summer holidays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Stella the Storyteller event will take place on Wednesday, August 14 outside Crown House between 11am - 12pm.

It is advised you book for the free event using this link. Car parking is available nearby at the Crown Street car park and Stella is handily located close to the Sailmakers bus station.

