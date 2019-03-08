Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

FREE summer holiday Elmer storytelling session

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 August 2019

Professional storyteller Justine de Mierre with Tallulah and the Stella the Storyteller Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Professional storyteller Justine de Mierre with Tallulah and the Stella the Storyteller Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Later this month children in Ipswich can enjoy a very special story telling event at the Stella the Storyteller Elmer outside Crown House.

Jidesh next to his favourite Elmer Stella the Storyteller Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJidesh next to his favourite Elmer Stella the Storyteller Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The family friendly storytelling session on Wednesday, August 14, will he hosted by Justine De Mierre, who will tell stories inspired by the painted patchworks on the popular painted elephant.

A similar storytelling event earlier on in the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk trail proved very popular with little ones that are big fans of the 55 Elmers that have popped up in Ipswich over the summer.

Stella the Storyteller, was designed by Ipswich based artist Laura Beardsell-Moore, she said: " The design for Stella the storyteller has storytelling at its heart. Stella's sponsor, Killik and Co, asked me to create something that recognised the memories of members of staff who have had friends or relatives cared for by the hospice.

"I wanted to tell their stories and honour their memories whilst also making sure the design could appeal to everyone.

You may also want to watch:

"It's lovely that the images on Stella's patches are now taking on new meanings as they are used to create stories at the storytelling event. Each image can be used as a starting point for a fantastic story."

Children and families can enjoy a free storytelling event in Ipswich in the summer holidays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren and families can enjoy a free storytelling event in Ipswich in the summer holidays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Stella the Storyteller event will take place on Wednesday, August 14 outside Crown House between 11am - 12pm.

It is advised you book for the free event using this link. Car parking is available nearby at the Crown Street car park and Stella is handily located close to the Sailmakers bus station.

Read more: Collecting Elmer stickers - Everything you need to know















































































































































Topic Tags:

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Stuart Watson’s big kick-off verdict: ‘I get the feeling there will be a mixture of fun and frustration’

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives his team pre-season instructions in Germany. Photo: Ross Halls

Student jailed for drug dealing at University of Suffolk

Student Harry Davis has been jailed for dealing drugs at the University of Suffolk

‘Why do we have a divine right to go up? We have to earn it’ - Lambert on Town’s chances as season dawns

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town begin the League One season at Burton today. Photo: Ross Halls

‘You will be missed’ - Independent store to close after nearly 50 years

J. & C. Webb in Felixstowe is closing down after decades in the town. Photo: Archant.

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists