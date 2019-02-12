Van driver cleared of indecent exposure on A12

Stephen Cooper was accused of exposing himself on the A12. He has now been cleared of the charges. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

An Ipswich van driver accused of indecently exposing himself to a woman driver while he was driving along the A12 has been unanimously found not guilty by a jury.

The woman was driving a Mercedes van along the A12 towards Ipswich on October 31 2017 near Colchester United football ground when she saw a van driven by Stephen Cooper, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

As she looked down into Cooper’s van, she allegedly saw him indecently exposing himself and performing a sex act while looking at her, said Stephen Mather, prosecuting.

Cooper also appeared to say something she could not make out before turning off the road.

Mr Mather said Cooper’s employer had confirmed that Cooper had been driving a company van in the Colchester area on the day in question.

Cooper, 36, of Nacton Road, Ipswich, denied indecent exposure and being in breach of a court order made in 2011 banning him from indecently exposing himself and was cleared of both offences after a two day trial.

Following his arrest, Cooper claimed he had scratched his groin area while he was driving and suggested the witness was mistaken in what she thought she had seen.