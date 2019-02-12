Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Suffolk tomato operation imposes restrictions as disease reaches Belgium

PUBLISHED: 10:37 08 March 2019

Richard Lewis with some of his newly-planted tomatoes. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Richard Lewis with some of his newly-planted tomatoes. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

A new giant tomato operation based at Ipswich is restricting access to its site in the wake of the worldwide spread of a plant disease.

Although Tomato Brown Rugose Virus hasn’t reached the UK’s shores, it has recently been detected as far north as Belgium, said Richard Lewis, who is horticultural director at Sterling Suffolk at Great Blakenham.

As a result, the hi-tech glasshouses, inside which a quarter of a million tomato plants were planted in December 2018, is putting in place precautionary restrictions to prevent the spread of the disease.

MORE – Giant new glasshouse operation at Ipswich gets ready for arrival of first tomato plants

The virus does not affect human health but does cause blotchiness in tomatoes, he said.

“It affects fruit quality,” said Richard. “It makes a lot of the fruit unsaleable.”

The operation shut its doors on March 6 and put restrictions in place so that those travelling from other tomato operations don’t spread the disease.

The semi-closed glasshouse, which started operations in December 2018, is designed to produce more fruit using less energy.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Decision made on Ipswich Mulberry Tree pub’s future

The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich, in its final days as an Ipswich pub, with the space now set to become a Kurdish community centre and mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Decision made on Ipswich Mulberry Tree pub’s future

The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich, in its final days as an Ipswich pub, with the space now set to become a Kurdish community centre and mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Blues talking to Keane and Judge about extended Ipswich stays

Alan Judge and Will Keane have impressed during their time at Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHAT

Local businesswoman goes from DIY decorations to dressing the windows of big name brands

Sarah Blanchard, owner of Pom Pom Studio PICTURE: Ross Dean/Sarah Blanchard

High speed train service from East Anglia to London starts in May

Existing Intercity trains will be used for the first high-speed journeys to London, Stock Image

Lorry and car collide on A14 near Felixstowe

The A14 near Felixstowe was blocked after a lorry and car collided. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

IWD 2019 quiz: How well do you know some of the most important women in history?

How many important women in history do you know? PICTURE: Getty/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists