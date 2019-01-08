Sunshine and Showers

Steve Jupp to come out of retirement to take on role as Suffolk’s new Chief Constable

08 January, 2019 - 17:32
Archant

A long-serving Suffolk police officer will come out of retirement to take the helm as the force’s next Chief Constable.

Gareth Wilson, Suffolk's current Chief Constable, is set to retire in April. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGareth Wilson, Suffolk's current Chief Constable, is set to retire in April. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Steve Jupp, who retired as the Constabulary’s Deputy Chief Constable last year, will take the role subject to his appointment being confirmed by the county’s Police and Crime Panel later this month.

Mr Jupp joined Suffolk police in 2015 from Nottinghamshire Police where, in his role as Assistant Chief Constable, he was responsible for Crime Investigation and Reduction in the county.

His career has had a particular focus on tackling serious and organised crime, seeing him take key senior positions including that of Detective Chief Superintendent at West Midlands Police.

He has also worked in roles within the Metropolitan Police Service.

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore and an appointments panel selected Mr Jupp for the position today, Tuesday, January 8, following a rigorous selection process.

Mr Passmore said he has no doubt they have the right person for the job.

“I am very pleased to propose Steve Jupp as the next Chief Constable of Suffolk,” he said.

“This was a unanimous decision by the interview panel.

“Steve was a strong candidate, and impressed us with his forthright commitment to public service and delivering for the people of Suffolk.

“Steve has a wealth of experience, before joining Suffolk as Deputy Chief Constable, he served with the Metropolitan Police, West Midlands Police and Nottinghamshire Police.

“I have no doubt that he is the right person to lead the Constabulary in its delivery of my Police and Crime Plan.”

Mr Jupp had retired from the force in December, having announced his retirement in the summer.

The Police and Crime Panel’s Chief Constable Confirmation Hearing, which is open to the public, will be held at Endeavour House in Ipswich at 10.30am on Friday, January 25.

If the Police and Crime Panel confirms the appointment, Steve will take up his new role when the current Chief Constable, Gareth Wilson, retires in April.

