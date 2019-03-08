Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 14:08 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 16 April 2019

Steve McFadden will be at Unit 17 in Ipswich on Easter Thursday. Picture: PA

Soap star Steve McFadden - known by many as Walford’s bad boy Phil Mitchell - is set to meet fans at a popular Ipswich nightclub to kick-start the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The TV legend will be making a special appearance at Unit 17 in Ipswich on Thursday, April 18 - where fans will have the chance to meet one of the soap's biggest names.

McFadden will be heading to Ipswich for the club's Easter Special Jager Project Party - one of the busiest nights in the clubbing calendar, as many clock off from work for the Bank Holiday weekend.

He will be at the event on Thursday posing for pictures with fans of the soap star in Cardinal Park in Ipswich.

Tickets are available online and Unit 17 has advised fans to purchase a priority meet and greet ticket to ensure they don't miss out.

The evening begins at 10pm and the club closes at 4am - with tickets available online in advance or on the door for £5.

For more information, see the club's Facebook page here.

