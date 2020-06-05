Late Ipswich teacher’s memory honoured in annual college writing competition
PUBLISHED: 12:18 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 05 June 2020
The memory of a 45-year-old college teacher who died in 2016 has been honoured in the latest of a series of writing competitions.
The competition was set up in 2017 following the sudden loss of much-loved Suffolk New College English teacher Steve Ransom in 2016.
An award-winning playwright from Trimley, Mr Ransom had become a popular teacher thanks to his compassion and wit after joining the teaching trade late on in his career.
Split between different categories including short stories, poetry and flash fiction, the competition also gives an award to those who are not native English speakers and aims to help students gain access to higher education – something Mr Ransom had always been passionate about.
This year, the competition was held online because of the coronavirus crisis – although organisers said it still highlighted the success and wealth of talent at the college.
At an awards ceremony earlier this month, friend and former colleague Liz Nice said: “Steve was all about giving people the chance to shine, so this competition is such a great way to honour his memory.”
Former East Anglian Daily Times editor and college ambassador Terry Hunt said: “As someone who has been surrounded by the power of words all my life, I was thrilled to see the wonderful English language being used so imaginatively and powerfully in this competition.
“The quality was extraordinarily high – clearly there is a great deal of talent lurking in the English department at Suffolk New College.”
Mr Hunt chose Bethany Cousins as the overall winner for her short story “My Tormentor Returns”, while Leon Scott, Sophie Abbott, Osman Osman and Chenar Ahmed also took home certificates and vouchers.
Louisa Hubbard, head of English at the college, added: “Creative writing can help your mental health and wellbeing and it allows people to express themselves in a positive way.
“The online event was a first for us but we wanted to create an occasion that allowed everyone to come together to celebrate student success.
“The evening was a wonderful occasion and I would like to thank our guests for their ongoing support for an occasion that is always a heart-warming tribute to Steve.”
