E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Late Ipswich teacher’s memory honoured in annual college writing competition

PUBLISHED: 12:18 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 05 June 2020

The legacy of former Suffolk New College English teacher Steve Ransom has been honoured as part of an annual writing competition Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The legacy of former Suffolk New College English teacher Steve Ransom has been honoured as part of an annual writing competition Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The memory of a 45-year-old college teacher who died in 2016 has been honoured in the latest of a series of writing competitions.

Bethany Cousins won the overall award for her short story 'My Tormentor Returns' Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGEBethany Cousins won the overall award for her short story 'My Tormentor Returns' Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

The competition was set up in 2017 following the sudden loss of much-loved Suffolk New College English teacher Steve Ransom in 2016.

An award-winning playwright from Trimley, Mr Ransom had become a popular teacher thanks to his compassion and wit after joining the teaching trade late on in his career.

Split between different categories including short stories, poetry and flash fiction, the competition also gives an award to those who are not native English speakers and aims to help students gain access to higher education – something Mr Ransom had always been passionate about.

This year, the competition was held online because of the coronavirus crisis – although organisers said it still highlighted the success and wealth of talent at the college.

Osman Osman won the 'English for speakers of other languages' poetry award Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGEOsman Osman won the 'English for speakers of other languages' poetry award Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

At an awards ceremony earlier this month, friend and former colleague Liz Nice said: “Steve was all about giving people the chance to shine, so this competition is such a great way to honour his memory.”

Former East Anglian Daily Times editor and college ambassador Terry Hunt said: “As someone who has been surrounded by the power of words all my life, I was thrilled to see the wonderful English language being used so imaginatively and powerfully in this competition.

“The quality was extraordinarily high – clearly there is a great deal of talent lurking in the English department at Suffolk New College.”

Mr Hunt chose Bethany Cousins as the overall winner for her short story “My Tormentor Returns”, while Leon Scott, Sophie Abbott, Osman Osman and Chenar Ahmed also took home certificates and vouchers.

Louisa Hubbard, head of English at the college, added: “Creative writing can help your mental health and wellbeing and it allows people to express themselves in a positive way.

“The online event was a first for us but we wanted to create an occasion that allowed everyone to come together to celebrate student success.

“The evening was a wonderful occasion and I would like to thank our guests for their ongoing support for an occasion that is always a heart-warming tribute to Steve.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Five hours free parking for Ipswich shoppers

It is hoped free parking will help entice shoppers back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown Picture: ARCHANT

Hospitals would have been overwhelmed by virus without extra ITU beds

The number of Covid patients in the ITU at Ipswich Hospital and Colchester Hospital has dropped by 82% since the peak in April. Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Late Ipswich teacher’s memory honoured in annual college writing competition

The legacy of former Suffolk New College English teacher Steve Ransom has been honoured as part of an annual writing competition Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘We believe about 15 clubs would vote against carrying on’ - Rotherham chairman

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart expects the League One season to be called off this week Picture: PA SPORT

Two Suffolk Halfords now fully reopened to the public

People queue up to get into Halfords in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24