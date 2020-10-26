Gallery

Fangs for the memory! Are you in Ipswich Regent Vampires Rock photos in Days Gone By?

Enjoying the Halloween atmosphere at Ipswich Regent for Vampires Rock in 2008 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL/ARCHANT

Do you love putting on a ghostly or ghoulish costume to watch Vampires Rock at the Ipswich Regent??

Getting in the Halloween spirit for Vampires Rock in 2008 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL/ARCHANT Getting in the Halloween spirit for Vampires Rock in 2008 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL/ARCHANT

The cult show has visited Ipswich many times over the years - and today we’re looking back at some of the amazing costumes worn by members of the audience.

Steve Steinman performing at Vampires Rock at Ipswich Regent in 2008 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL/ARCHANT Steve Steinman performing at Vampires Rock at Ipswich Regent in 2008 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL/ARCHANT

The concert series is masterminded by Steve Steinman, alias Baron von Rockula. Laced with pyrotechnics, it pays a spectacular tribute to Meat Loaf, AC/DC, Guns ‘n Roses, and more.

Joining in the fun of Vampires Rock in 2007 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT Joining in the fun of Vampires Rock in 2007 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

It’s all very lighthearted, and the perfect way to celebrate Halloween.

Audience members enjoying Vampires Rock at the Ipswich Regent in 2007 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT Audience members enjoying Vampires Rock at the Ipswich Regent in 2007 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

There have been various different twists to the show over the years, and Toyah Willcox took part in 2009.

All lined up to enjoy Vampires Rock at Ipswich Regent in 2007 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT All lined up to enjoy Vampires Rock at Ipswich Regent in 2007 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Steve Steinman is due to bring his Meat Loaf tribute show, Anything For Love, to the Regent in November next year.

Amazing costumes for Vampires Rock at Ipswich Regent in 2008 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL/ARCHANT Amazing costumes for Vampires Rock at Ipswich Regent in 2008 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL/ARCHANT

What are your memories of Vampires Rock? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Steve Steinman's Vampires Rock at Ipswich Regent with special guest Toyah Willcox in 2009 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING/ARCHANT Steve Steinman's Vampires Rock at Ipswich Regent with special guest Toyah Willcox in 2009 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING/ARCHANT

