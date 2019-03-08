Missing man Steven Turner found

Missing Ipswich man Steven Turner has been found Picture: CONTRIBUTED CONTRIBUTED

A man missing from Ipswich who had not been seen for more than a fortnight has been found.

Steven Turner, 27, had been reported missing after not visiting his parents' home for his daily visit on Wednesday, July 10.

After more than two weeks without making contact, Steven's mother confirmed he had been found.

Mrs Turner said: "Steven's family and friends would like to thank everyone for their support - from Facebook posts to posters in the street."