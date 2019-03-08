Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Missing man Steven Turner found

PUBLISHED: 12:16 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 27 July 2019

Missing Ipswich man Steven Turner has been found Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Missing Ipswich man Steven Turner has been found Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

A man missing from Ipswich who had not been seen for more than a fortnight has been found.

Steven Turner, 27, had been reported missing after not visiting his parents' home for his daily visit on Wednesday, July 10.

After more than two weeks without making contact, Steven's mother confirmed he had been found.

Mrs Turner said: "Steven's family and friends would like to thank everyone for their support - from Facebook posts to posters in the street."

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Teenager is stabbed in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich

Police were called to a stabbing in Ipswich last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge to close for abnormal load

Orwell Bridge, Wherstead Strand and the River Orwell, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Teenager is stabbed in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich

Police were called to a stabbing in Ipswich last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge to close for abnormal load

Orwell Bridge, Wherstead Strand and the River Orwell, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager is stabbed in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich

Police were called to a stabbing in Ipswich last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farewell to Ipswich’s open-top bus as it fails to meet modern standards

Former Ipswich Buses managing director Barry Moore launching the open-top bus route in the town. Picture: ARCHAN FILES

Revealed: The cost of policing at Ipswich Town

Policing the Ipswich Town vs Norwich City game cost more than £30,0000 Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Missing man Steven Turner found

Missing Ipswich man Steven Turner has been found Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Breaking the silence’ of IVF with free therapeutic art sessions

Therapeutic arts counsellor Marie Grueberova, who runs the Creative Nest IVF art support project at Perspectives Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists