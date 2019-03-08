'We are so worried' - dad's emotional plea for missing son to return home

Steven Turner with his family. Picture: STEVEN TURNER'S FAMILY CONTRIBUTED

A distraught father has issued an emotional plea for missing son Steven Turner from Ipswich as his worried son's birthday approaches.

Dad of three, Steven Turner, from Ipswich has been missing since July 10 Picture: STEVEN TURNER'S FAMILY Dad of three, Steven Turner, from Ipswich has been missing since July 10 Picture: STEVEN TURNER'S FAMILY

The plea comes after Steven Turner, 27, was last seen at his parents' home in Chantry on Wednesday, July 10.

Even though there have been two reported sightings, including one at a nearby Aldi store two days later, the family are no closer to finding the father-of-three.

"We are really worried," father Adrian Turner said. "He has been through so much."

Steven's disappearance follows a difficult few months, in which he lost his job and separated with his wife.

After moving out of his family home, he had been living on his parents' sofa before deciding to live rough around Belstead Brook, Bobbitshole and Chantry Park.

"He would come in every day to have a shower, a hot meal and to speak with us," Mr Turner said. "Then the next day, he wasn't there.

"He would also come and see us on the weekends with the kids - his eight-year-old son is really upset."

Steven's son turns nine next weekend, August 4, and is becoming increasingly worried after hearing the news of his disappearance at school.

Steven had signed up for a gym membership in Ipswich on the Monday before his disappearance, with the family originally presuming he would be using their shower facilities instead of going home.

They later found out that despite paying for a month's membership, Steven had never visited. His phone has also been switched off since July 11.

Mr Turner added: "We need to know he's ok. He has been through so much and is really struggling.

"If he's listening I want him to know that we are all here for him and we really want him to get in touch.

"We are really concerned but we are all here for him. There are so many of us willing to help in any way we can."

Suffolk police are continuing to appeal for information regarding his disappearance.

Steven is described as being white, 5ft 11in tall with collar length brown hair and of a medium build.

Detectives believe he may be wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a brown suede jacket.

Those with information that could help find Steven should call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 103 of July 20.