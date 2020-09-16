Ipswich’s rainbow postman tackles town’s litter scourge

Ipswich's rainbow postman Stewart Lennox has turned his attention to cleaning the town's streets Picture: PAUL SEARLE PAUL SEARLE

An Ipswich postman who has been spreading smiles during lockdown wearing his rainbow outfit has turned his attention to the town’s litter problem.

Mr Lennox said he hopes more people will be inspired to clean their communities Picture: PAUL SEARLE Mr Lennox said he hopes more people will be inspired to clean their communities Picture: PAUL SEARLE

Stewart Lennox, 50, has regularly been seen on his rounds in the town wearing his full shiny rainbow suit and wig in a bid to boost the spirits of his community – although his costume now has a new purpose.

Mr Lennox, who lives in the Westbourne area of the town, has swapped his postbag for a dustpan and brush after being appalled by the problem in some streets on his daily round.

His first clean-up took place in Pauline Street on Monday, September 14, where in three hours he and friend Paul Searle collected three black sacks of rubbish in the scorching sunshine.

Mr Lennox, who wears the rainbow costumes in memory of his late sister who died earlier this year, said: “I read an article about litter picking in the town and then a day after walking around the Wherstead Road area I saw the problem was absolutely awful.

Mr Lennox's costume began with a rainbow tie worn in memory of his sister Picture: PAUL SEARLE Mr Lennox's costume began with a rainbow tie worn in memory of his sister Picture: PAUL SEARLE

“It really saddened me, it isn’t the area where I live, but I thought if I could do something that makes me feel proud while helping people at the same time then it would be a good thing to do.

“It took a lot longer than I anticipated, I think I need some stronger bags and a litter picker rather than just a brush and dustpan for when I come back.

“Seeing the faces of the people who did come out to say thank you made it all the worthwhile and I intend to do some more, here or elsewhere.”

Among the rubbish he found during his clean-up were cigarette ends – which contain plastic – drinks bottles and sunflower seeds.

“Where I live isn’t actually so bad,” he added. “It doesn’t matter where I live though, Ipswich isn’t where I grew up but I still want to see it clean.”

Mr Lennox added he hopes more people will be inspired to clean up their communities as part of the Keep Britain Tidy campaign and their Great British September clean, which runs until September 27.

Although he no longer wears the rainbow costume during his daily post rounds, Mr Lennox added he is glad he brought smiles to faces across the town while showing his support for the NHS and healthcare workers.