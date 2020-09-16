E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich’s rainbow postman tackles town’s litter scourge

PUBLISHED: 16:42 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 16 September 2020

Ipswich's rainbow postman Stewart Lennox has turned his attention to cleaning the town's streets Picture: PAUL SEARLE

Ipswich's rainbow postman Stewart Lennox has turned his attention to cleaning the town's streets Picture: PAUL SEARLE

PAUL SEARLE

An Ipswich postman who has been spreading smiles during lockdown wearing his rainbow outfit has turned his attention to the town’s litter problem.

Mr Lennox said he hopes more people will be inspired to clean their communities Picture: PAUL SEARLEMr Lennox said he hopes more people will be inspired to clean their communities Picture: PAUL SEARLE

Stewart Lennox, 50, has regularly been seen on his rounds in the town wearing his full shiny rainbow suit and wig in a bid to boost the spirits of his community – although his costume now has a new purpose.

Mr Lennox, who lives in the Westbourne area of the town, has swapped his postbag for a dustpan and brush after being appalled by the problem in some streets on his daily round.

His first clean-up took place in Pauline Street on Monday, September 14, where in three hours he and friend Paul Searle collected three black sacks of rubbish in the scorching sunshine.

Mr Lennox, who wears the rainbow costumes in memory of his late sister who died earlier this year, said: “I read an article about litter picking in the town and then a day after walking around the Wherstead Road area I saw the problem was absolutely awful.

Mr Lennox's costume began with a rainbow tie worn in memory of his sister Picture: PAUL SEARLEMr Lennox's costume began with a rainbow tie worn in memory of his sister Picture: PAUL SEARLE

“It really saddened me, it isn’t the area where I live, but I thought if I could do something that makes me feel proud while helping people at the same time then it would be a good thing to do.

“It took a lot longer than I anticipated, I think I need some stronger bags and a litter picker rather than just a brush and dustpan for when I come back.

“Seeing the faces of the people who did come out to say thank you made it all the worthwhile and I intend to do some more, here or elsewhere.”

Among the rubbish he found during his clean-up were cigarette ends – which contain plastic – drinks bottles and sunflower seeds.

“Where I live isn’t actually so bad,” he added. “It doesn’t matter where I live though, Ipswich isn’t where I grew up but I still want to see it clean.”

Mr Lennox added he hopes more people will be inspired to clean up their communities as part of the Keep Britain Tidy campaign and their Great British September clean, which runs until September 27.

Although he no longer wears the rainbow costume during his daily post rounds, Mr Lennox added he is glad he brought smiles to faces across the town while showing his support for the NHS and healthcare workers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Waitrose in Ipswich Corn Exchange to close

Waitrose in Ipswich town centre is closing on December 6 Picture: ARCHANT

Town hope to welcome some fans back next week as supporters return to EFL games

Ipswich Town fans will have to wait a bit longer to return to Portman Road Picture: STEVE WALLER

Matchday Live: Blues host Premier League Fulham in Carabao Cup clash

Ipswich Town face Fulham in the Carabao Cup tonight. Picture: PA

Ipswich’s rainbow postman tackles town’s litter scourge

Ipswich's rainbow postman Stewart Lennox has turned his attention to cleaning the town's streets Picture: PAUL SEARLE

‘We don’t listen well enough’ – High Sheriff on importance of anti-racism

Mrs McIntyre met with members of Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality as part of the walk Picture: BRIDGET MCINTYRE MBE