Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk - pre-order your sticker album to join in the fun

PUBLISHED: 17:13 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 03 June 2019

Millie Sadler with the Elmer's Big Parade sticker album, which was launched on the EADT/Ipswich Star stand at the Suffolk Show. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Millie Sadler with the Elmer's Big Parade sticker album, which was launched on the EADT/Ipswich Star stand at the Suffolk Show. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Archant

Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk will soon be here - and now's your chance to pre-order our special souvenir sticker album and activity book.

The Elmer sticker albums and activity books. Picture: SUZANNE DAYThe Elmer sticker albums and activity books. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

From June 15, 55 colourful elephants will be on parade in Ipswich town centre and on the Waterfront. There will also be Elmer's Learning Herd, 84 young Elmers on show, designed by young people.

The event is being organised by Wild in Art and will raise funds for St Elizabeth Hospice. It is part of a wider celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Elmer, created by author David McKee.

Click here to pre-order the album, brought to you by the Star and EADT, and you can receive 20% off, plus free postage and packing. This offer runs until June 14.

There are 139 Elmers to find, and the same number of stickers to collect, including 10 special shiny stickers.

From June 15 onwards, you will find an Elmer voucher every day in your EADT and Ipswich Star. Take them to one of our local stockists, including East of England Co-op stores and Elmer HQ at Ipswich Town Hall, to redeem it for a free pack of stickers worth £1.

Watch out for Saturday's EADT, which will carry two tokens. You can also buy packs of stickers for £1 from any of our stockists.

Among all the fantastic elephants is Sundaes in Suffolk, sponsored by Archant Suffolk, publishers of the EADT and Ipswich Star.

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their 'patience no longer exists'

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

You've got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president's Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

David Ellesmere: NCP forced to lower car park prices thanks to council

Crown Street car park opened in August 2018 and will be free this summer on Sundays. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police thank public for help after Orwell Bridge incident

Suffolk police have thanked members of the public following an incident on the Orwell BridgePicture: ARCHANT

Everything you need to know about Rod Stewart's Portman Road gig

Rod Stewart in concert at Portman Road in 2007 Picture: WENDY TURNER

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe's leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

Could former Ipswich pumping station have new life as three homes?

The former Whitton Pumping station. Picture: Vision Design and Planning Consutants

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their 'patience no longer exists'

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Essex airport's profile hits new heights as US president arrives in UK

President Trump with First Lady Melania Trump landed at London Stansted shortly before 0900 on June 3 for his three-day official state visit Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

The East of England Co-op is giving away free breakfasts!

The Sourced Locally sausage patties in the special breakfast pack make a lovely burger Picture: Submitted
