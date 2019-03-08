Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk - pre-order your sticker album to join in the fun

Millie Sadler with the Elmer's Big Parade sticker album, which was launched on the EADT/Ipswich Star stand at the Suffolk Show. Picture: JUDY RIMMER Archant

Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk will soon be here - and now's your chance to pre-order our special souvenir sticker album and activity book.

The Elmer sticker albums and activity books. Picture: SUZANNE DAY The Elmer sticker albums and activity books. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

From June 15, 55 colourful elephants will be on parade in Ipswich town centre and on the Waterfront. There will also be Elmer's Learning Herd, 84 young Elmers on show, designed by young people.

The event is being organised by Wild in Art and will raise funds for St Elizabeth Hospice. It is part of a wider celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Elmer, created by author David McKee.

Click here to pre-order the album, brought to you by the Star and EADT, and you can receive 20% off, plus free postage and packing. This offer runs until June 14.

There are 139 Elmers to find, and the same number of stickers to collect, including 10 special shiny stickers.

From June 15 onwards, you will find an Elmer voucher every day in your EADT and Ipswich Star. Take them to one of our local stockists, including East of England Co-op stores and Elmer HQ at Ipswich Town Hall, to redeem it for a free pack of stickers worth £1.

Watch out for Saturday's EADT, which will carry two tokens. You can also buy packs of stickers for £1 from any of our stockists.

Among all the fantastic elephants is Sundaes in Suffolk, sponsored by Archant Suffolk, publishers of the EADT and Ipswich Star.