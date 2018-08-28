Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

PCC’s shock as drivers exceed limits through Suffolk’s speed cameras

PUBLISHED: 20:00 18 January 2019

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.

The number of drivers caught speeding by Suffolk’s permanent cameras remained almost constant last year – even though one was out of order for the first four months of the year.

The westbound average speed cameras were out of use for four months after one of them was knocked out in an accdident in December 2017 . Picture: KYLE ABBOTTThe westbound average speed cameras were out of use for four months after one of them was knocked out in an accdident in December 2017 . Picture: KYLE ABBOTT

The figures, just published by Suffolk Police, show that 13,694 speeding motorists were caught on the average speed cameras on the A14 Orwell Bridge and A12 between East Bergholt and the Essex border in 2018.

In 2017 the figure was 14,063 – but the cameras on the westbound carriageway of the Orwell Bridge were out of action between January and April last year and later in the year they were catching between 100 and 200 motorists a month.

The figures frustrated Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore who said it showed motorists were still not taking the dangers of driving too fast seriously enough.

He said: “I find these figures shocking and really don’t know what else to say. Despite all the publicity about the Fatal Four there is still a significant minority of motorists who continue to have a cavalier and total disregard for road safety

“I will continue to direct resources into helping our Roads Policing unit to keep the highways safe

“I have not a shred of sympathy for those who are caught driving dangerously so the answer is very simple – stick to the limits then there will be no problem.”

The “Fatal Four” defined by police are: speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seat belt, and drink/drug driving.

The figures were revealed on the day that Ipswich driver Sandu Lenuta, 31, of Speedwell Road in Ipswich was banned from the road for six months after being convicted of speeding on the Orwell Bridge twice in successive days last summer.

She did not appear in court, but was convicted of a number of motoring offences in her absence by Suffolk Magistrates’ Court.

Among these were driving westbound over the Orwell Bridge at 97 miles an hour on June 8 last year and driving at 69 miles an hour on the same carriageway the following day.

Lenuta was convicted of a total of 12 offences, including driving without insurance, without a licence and failing to give information to the police when required. She was fined a total of £1,980 and ordered to pay £255 costs and £85 victim’s surcharge.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin brings Brexit message to Ipswich’s Cricketers pub

Wetherspoons Chairman Tim Martin speaks at The Cricketers in Ipswich

PCC’s shock as drivers exceed limits through Suffolk’s speed cameras

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.

From Peaky Blinders to Bake off - here is what Suffolk is looking forward to

The Great British Bake Off. Picture: MARK BOURDILLON/LOVE PRODUCTION

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Lambert’s letter, the Blues boss staying on and Donacien’s loan move

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren hosted an Ipswich Town Group Chat

Ipswich recall Emmanuel from loan spell at Shrewsbury

Ipswich Town full back Josh Emmanuel has been recalled from his loan at Shrewsbury. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists