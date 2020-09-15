E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich town centre businesses still struggle to bring back customers

PUBLISHED: 16:30 15 September 2020

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill has now reopened in Ipswich - without the

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill has now reopened in Ipswich - without the "closing down sale" signs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Businesses in Ipswich are still struggling to recover from the lockdown despite a new report showing that the town is doing better than other East Anglian cities as the economy struggles to get back to normal.

Peacocks in Carr Street has now reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeacocks in Carr Street has now reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

That was the blunt message from the organisation representing businesses in the heart of the town after the Centre for Cities think tank produced a report saying that by the end of August footfall in the town centre was back to 78% of pre-Covid levels – that is much better than the figures for Norwich and Cambridge and on a par with Peterborough.

It said spending in the town was back to 79% of its pre-lockdown level.

MORE: Can face masks help bring back Ipswich shoppers?

You may also want to watch:

However Ipswich Central chief executive Paul Clement was sceptical about those figures: “Over a period of time we’re now up to about 60% of pre-lockdown business. And whatever way you look at it, it’s still very tough out there.

“I don’t want to sound unrealistically upbeat – I really cannot say that all the stores that are open now will still be here at the end of January. They still need people to come out and spend – and in particular they need people to come back to the offices in the town centre and spend their money here.”

The Ipswich Society this week posted optimistic pictures of Ipswich stores which had recently reopened – or removed posters advertising “closing down sale”. Both Peacocks in Carr Street and the Edinburgh Woollen Mill in the Butter Market appear to be trading normally.

Mr Clement said he understood that those stores – which have the same owner – may have been negotiating leases with landlords across the country which could have been the reason for their sale notices.

But since the start of September the borough council has seen more people coming to the town centre, especially at weekends, and that has prompted it to start opening its largest car park earlier again in a bid to attract more customers.

Most stores in the town centre have now reopened although there have been some closures and the Poundland store in Sailmakers is still “in hibernation” as the company concentrates on its branch in Carr Street. Traders are now preparing for the Christmas season which this year, more than ever, could be make-or-break for many businesses.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

“No talking at work” warning to returning Ipswich council staff

Staff are preparing to return to Grafton House. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man found guilty of deliberately driving his car at three men

Thomas Broughton, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, has been warned he faces a jail sentence after being found guilty of driving his car at three men in St Helen's Street, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Former pub could be turned into a home

The Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings closed in 2012, with owners seeking permission to convert it into a home Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Fowkes is hat-trick hero as Needham beat Stowmarket to set up final date with Lowestoft

Needham Market players celebrate after Ben Fowkes breaks the deadlock with the opening goal. Picture: CARL MARSTON

RAF base lit up to mark 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain

RAF Bawdsey, a former radar station in Suffolk, one of two sites where an