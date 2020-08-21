Thrills and spills - Stock car racing photos from Foxhall in the 1960s in Days Gone By

Brian Wilcox remembers exciting stock car meetings at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s Picture: RON HALL RON HALL

Do you remember all the thrills and spills of stock car racing at Foxhall Heath back in the mid-1960s?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian Wilcox remembers exciting stock car meetings at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s Picture: RON HALL Brian Wilcox remembers exciting stock car meetings at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s Picture: RON HALL

Stock car enthusiast and commentator Brian Wilcox vividly remembers the races in the mid-60s, when he wrote a column for the EADT together with photos from the late Ron Hall.

This fire at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s looked dramatic - Brian Wilcox recalls that the driver lost his car and one of his shoes, but nothing elsePicture: RON HALL This fire at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s looked dramatic - Brian Wilcox recalls that the driver lost his car and one of his shoes, but nothing elsePicture: RON HALL

He has put together a selection of photos showing some classic moments from the track.

This fire at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s looked dramatic - Brian Wilcox recalls that the driver lost his car and one of his shoes, but nothing else Picture: RON HALL This fire at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s looked dramatic - Brian Wilcox recalls that the driver lost his car and one of his shoes, but nothing else Picture: RON HALL

Brian said: “I moved to Foxhall Road in June, 1964, just yards from the track. That was when I saw stock car racing for the first time, and it was something completely new.”

Another image of the fire drama a a stock car race att Foxhall Heath in the 1960s Picture: RON HALL Another image of the fire drama a a stock car race att Foxhall Heath in the 1960s Picture: RON HALL

He added: “In those days the racing was slower than today but the crashes that happened often gave a slow-motion effect as seen here.

Spectators watching the drama at a stock car meeting at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s Picture: RON HALL Spectators watching the drama at a stock car meeting at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s Picture: RON HALL

“The fire sequence was one Fred Belt, car 202. He lost most of the car and one of his shoes, but nothing else on that day.”

Brian Wilcox remembers exciting stock car meetings at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s Picture: RON HALL Brian Wilcox remembers exciting stock car meetings at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s Picture: RON HALL

Brian became a commentator at various tracks and went on to race himself in 1984.

Brian Wilcox remembers exciting stock car meetings at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s Picture: RON HALL Brian Wilcox remembers exciting stock car meetings at Foxhall Heath in the 1960s Picture: RON HALL

You may also want to watch:

He recalls that stock car racing came to the UK from the USA in 1954, starting at a small track at New Cross in south London. It soon developed nationwide and East Anglia became a focal point of the sport, with two tracks in Suffolk and three in Norfolk, more than anywhere else in the UK.

The large track at Foxhall Heath had already seen some heady days with speedway bikes in the 1950s, and stock car racing arrived in 1962.

During most of the 1960s, racing took place every two weeks, on a Sunday, drawing large crowds.

“At that time it was very much an amateur sport with local garages building cars and racing on a Saturday night at the Firs Stadium in Norwich, then with some overnight repairs they were ready to race again on the next day at Foxhall,” he said.

Over that time several top and world champions came from Suffolk and Norfolk.

Foxhall Stadium is still famed for its motorsports, including hot rod and banger racing as well as stock cars.

Motorsport events have returned following lockdown with strict Covid-19 prevention measures in place, and with tickets needing to be booked in advance.

Did you watch stock car racing at Foxhall Heath over the years? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.