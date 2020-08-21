Thrills and spills - Stock car racing photos from Foxhall in the 1960s in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 August 2020
RON HALL
Do you remember all the thrills and spills of stock car racing at Foxhall Heath back in the mid-1960s?
Stock car enthusiast and commentator Brian Wilcox vividly remembers the races in the mid-60s, when he wrote a column for the EADT together with photos from the late Ron Hall.
He has put together a selection of photos showing some classic moments from the track.
Brian said: “I moved to Foxhall Road in June, 1964, just yards from the track. That was when I saw stock car racing for the first time, and it was something completely new.”
He added: “In those days the racing was slower than today but the crashes that happened often gave a slow-motion effect as seen here.
“The fire sequence was one Fred Belt, car 202. He lost most of the car and one of his shoes, but nothing else on that day.”
Brian became a commentator at various tracks and went on to race himself in 1984.
He recalls that stock car racing came to the UK from the USA in 1954, starting at a small track at New Cross in south London. It soon developed nationwide and East Anglia became a focal point of the sport, with two tracks in Suffolk and three in Norfolk, more than anywhere else in the UK.
The large track at Foxhall Heath had already seen some heady days with speedway bikes in the 1950s, and stock car racing arrived in 1962.
During most of the 1960s, racing took place every two weeks, on a Sunday, drawing large crowds.
“At that time it was very much an amateur sport with local garages building cars and racing on a Saturday night at the Firs Stadium in Norwich, then with some overnight repairs they were ready to race again on the next day at Foxhall,” he said.
Over that time several top and world champions came from Suffolk and Norfolk.
Foxhall Stadium is still famed for its motorsports, including hot rod and banger racing as well as stock cars.
Motorsport events have returned following lockdown with strict Covid-19 prevention measures in place, and with tickets needing to be booked in advance.
