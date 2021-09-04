News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Have you been to see stock car racing at Foxhall Stadium?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM September 4, 2021   
Fans have flocked to Foxhall Stadium near Ipswich over the years

Fans have flocked to Foxhall Stadium near Ipswich over the years - Credit: Stephen Waller

Foxhall Stadium just outside of Ipswich has played host to a range of motorsports over the years - have you ever been to a stock car race?

Fans at Foxhall watching the fireworks.Picture copyright Stephen Waller18 Princes GardensFel

The stadium has often attracted large crowds - Credit: Stephen Waller

The stadium, which is used by the Ipswich Witches speedway team, has attracted fans from across East Anglia ever since it opened in the mid 1950s.

Some younger race fans watch the fireworks at Foxhall.Picture copyright Stephen Waller18 Princ

Younger race fans watch the action - Credit: Stephen Waller

Spedeworth Motorsports manages the venue, which is well-known for hosting the National Hot Rod Championship of the World on the first weekend of every July.

Foxhall Stadium has hosted stock car racing over the years

Foxhall Stadium has hosted stock car racing over the years - Credit: Stephen Waller

As the cars in the races were no longer used on the road, drivers usually took the chance to decorate their vehicles in eye-catching livery or advertise the name of a company.

One of the race winners about to head off the track with some young passengers.Picture copyright

One of the race winners takes some young passengers on a trip around the track - Credit: Stephen Waller

Pictures from our archive show participants racing around the 382-metre tarmac track on one of the many events the stadium has hosted.

Workers prepare the caravans for the Reliant Robin stunt at Foxhall.Picture copyright Stephen Wa

Workers prepare the caravans for the Reliant Robin stunt - Credit: Stephen Waller

You may also want to watch:

Our images also show an elaborate stunt that saw a Reliant Robin drive through a line of caravans - causing a huge inferno.

The vans explode as the Robin starts to enter the row at speed.Picture copyright Stephen Waller

The vans explode as the Robin starts to enter the row at speed - Credit: Stephen Waller

Yes there really is a lunatic in a Reliant Robin driving through the middle of this lot!Picture

Caravans set alight in an elaborate stunt - Credit: Stephen Waller


Most Read

  1. 1 Missing Ipswich teen found safe and well in park
  2. 2 Kesgrave shooting: Teen who shot boy said he would 'probably kill again'
  3. 3 Probation officer who had sexual relationship with client is jailed
  1. 4 Kesgrave shooting: Victim's family's '75 days of hell'
  2. 5 Geeky cafe and shop opening soon in Ipswich
  3. 6 September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term
  4. 7 Who was jailed in Suffolk this week?
  5. 8 Oil spill causes 'pandemonium' for Felixstowe's truckers
  6. 9 Two teenage girls arrested after man suffers head injury
  7. 10 Jury retires in trial of Ipswich doctor accused of faking text messages
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Felixstowe is said to be in gridlock 

Suffolk Live | Updated

A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo courtesy of Michael Hill of the traffic he was stuck in for about 3.5 hours following

Suffolk Live

Ipswich man arrested after four die in crash on M25

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Man downloaded indecent images of children 'out of morbid curiosity'

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Shammie and Norbert NyanBedvu from Ipswich will be on the Channel 4 show

Suffolk Live

Ipswich family to feature on Channel 4 show

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon