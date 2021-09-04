Have you been to see stock car racing at Foxhall Stadium?
- Credit: Stephen Waller
Foxhall Stadium just outside of Ipswich has played host to a range of motorsports over the years - have you ever been to a stock car race?
The stadium, which is used by the Ipswich Witches speedway team, has attracted fans from across East Anglia ever since it opened in the mid 1950s.
Spedeworth Motorsports manages the venue, which is well-known for hosting the National Hot Rod Championship of the World on the first weekend of every July.
As the cars in the races were no longer used on the road, drivers usually took the chance to decorate their vehicles in eye-catching livery or advertise the name of a company.
Pictures from our archive show participants racing around the 382-metre tarmac track on one of the many events the stadium has hosted.
You may also want to watch:
Our images also show an elaborate stunt that saw a Reliant Robin drive through a line of caravans - causing a huge inferno.
Most Read
- 1 Missing Ipswich teen found safe and well in park
- 2 Kesgrave shooting: Teen who shot boy said he would 'probably kill again'
- 3 Probation officer who had sexual relationship with client is jailed
- 4 Kesgrave shooting: Victim's family's '75 days of hell'
- 5 Geeky cafe and shop opening soon in Ipswich
- 6 September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term
- 7 Who was jailed in Suffolk this week?
- 8 Oil spill causes 'pandemonium' for Felixstowe's truckers
- 9 Two teenage girls arrested after man suffers head injury
- 10 Jury retires in trial of Ipswich doctor accused of faking text messages