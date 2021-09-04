Have you been to see stock car racing at Foxhall Stadium?

Published: 7:00 PM September 4, 2021

Fans have flocked to Foxhall Stadium near Ipswich over the years - Credit: Stephen Waller

Foxhall Stadium just outside of Ipswich has played host to a range of motorsports over the years - have you ever been to a stock car race?

The stadium has often attracted large crowds - Credit: Stephen Waller

The stadium, which is used by the Ipswich Witches speedway team, has attracted fans from across East Anglia ever since it opened in the mid 1950s.

Younger race fans watch the action - Credit: Stephen Waller

Spedeworth Motorsports manages the venue, which is well-known for hosting the National Hot Rod Championship of the World on the first weekend of every July.

Foxhall Stadium has hosted stock car racing over the years - Credit: Stephen Waller

As the cars in the races were no longer used on the road, drivers usually took the chance to decorate their vehicles in eye-catching livery or advertise the name of a company.

One of the race winners takes some young passengers on a trip around the track - Credit: Stephen Waller

Pictures from our archive show participants racing around the 382-metre tarmac track on one of the many events the stadium has hosted.

Workers prepare the caravans for the Reliant Robin stunt - Credit: Stephen Waller

Our images also show an elaborate stunt that saw a Reliant Robin drive through a line of caravans - causing a huge inferno.

The vans explode as the Robin starts to enter the row at speed - Credit: Stephen Waller

Caravans set alight in an elaborate stunt - Credit: Stephen Waller



