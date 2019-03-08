Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia

Looking back to stock car racing in Ipswich in 1987

PUBLISHED: 12:48 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 03 June 2019

Grove spares does some off road racing Picture: ARCHANT

Grove spares does some off road racing Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Crash, bang, wallop - it's stock car racing at Foxhall Stadium.

A collision just before the corner at Foxhall stadium in 1987 Picture: ARCHANTA collision just before the corner at Foxhall stadium in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

The sport has been popular for decades, and our picture gallery shows action from a meeting back in 1987.

Stcok car racing at Foxhall Stadium in 1987 Picture: ARCHANTStcok car racing at Foxhall Stadium in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

The Ipswich Mercury was published by the East Anglian Daily Times' owners, now Archant, during this period and pictured here is a car with the name of the free newspaper emblazoned on the bonnet.

Ipswich Mecury about to take on the Foxhall tack at the stock car rally 1987 Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Mecury about to take on the Foxhall tack at the stock car rally 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

From March through to November the cars roar into action giving countless entertainment to thousands.

A car pile up during the race at Foxhall stadium Picture: ARCHANTA car pile up during the race at Foxhall stadium Picture: ARCHANT

The big Spedeweekend remains the highlight of the motor sport action at Foxhall Stadium today, where the world's fastest hot rod drivers tussle for the world crown, as well as plenty of other 'formula' action.

Rider getting ready to race with his team Picture: ARCHANTRider getting ready to race with his team Picture: ARCHANT

Foxhall Stadium still holds a host of different racing events, such as stock cars, speedway and banger racing.

Stcok car racing at Foxhall Stadium in 1987 Picture: ARCHANTStcok car racing at Foxhall Stadium in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

■ Do you remember the event at Foxhall in 1987? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

