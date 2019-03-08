Looking back to stock car racing in Ipswich in 1987
PUBLISHED: 12:48 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 03 June 2019
Archant
Crash, bang, wallop - it's stock car racing at Foxhall Stadium.
The sport has been popular for decades, and our picture gallery shows action from a meeting back in 1987.
The Ipswich Mercury was published by the East Anglian Daily Times' owners, now Archant, during this period and pictured here is a car with the name of the free newspaper emblazoned on the bonnet.
From March through to November the cars roar into action giving countless entertainment to thousands.
The big Spedeweekend remains the highlight of the motor sport action at Foxhall Stadium today, where the world's fastest hot rod drivers tussle for the world crown, as well as plenty of other 'formula' action.
Foxhall Stadium still holds a host of different racing events, such as stock cars, speedway and banger racing.
■ Do you remember the event at Foxhall in 1987? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk