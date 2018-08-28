Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

Police have issuded footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Officers would like to trace these two individuals as they may be able to assist with their enquiries Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Officers would like to trace these two individuals as they may be able to assist with their enquiries Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The males were filmed walking along Grey Friars Road at about 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3, before taking the turn towards the entrance to Cardinal Park, and then passing the side of the Golden Dragon Chinese restaurant just after midnight – about the same time a woman was punched in the face by a passer-by on Stoke Bridge.

Officers would like to trace the two individuals as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

They were both wearing dark-coloured clothing – one of them wearing a jacket which appeared to black across the shoulders and otherwise grey.

In the first black and white clip their clothing appears light-coloured, but the second colour clip shows it not to be the case.

Detectives released CCTV footage of the assault itself, which happened at about 12.05am on Sunday, November 4, near the entrance to the skate park.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, was walking over the bridge in the direction of the town centre. When she reached the entrance to the skate park, she passed another person who appeared to strike her with a single punch, resulting in her falling to the ground. The suspect did not break stride and continued walking in the direction of Stoke Street.

A few moments later, members of the public stopped to assist the victim and call an ambulance. She was then taken to Ipswich Hospital, having sustained a serious head and eye injury, before later being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The victim is no longer in hospital, but is still suffering with the effects of the attack and requires ongoing medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101, quoting reference 63902/18, or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.