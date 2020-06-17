E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nostalgia: Did you attend Stoke High School in the 1980s and 1990s?

PUBLISHED: 15:14 18 June 2020

Fancy dress races at Stoke High School Fete in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

Fancy dress races at Stoke High School Fete in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

When Stoke High in Ipswich first opened in the 1977-78 academic year, its badge feature a picture of a woolly mammoth – in tribute to the bones of the amazing creature excavated on its site during construction of the school.

Boys at Stoke High School, Ipswich, at a metalwork lesson. Picture: JERRY TURNER Boys at Stoke High School, Ipswich, at a metalwork lesson. Picture: JERRY TURNER

Today the Maidenhall Mammoth is still recalled on the school logo featuring two woolly mammoth tusks going through an ‘S’ to make an ‘H’.

You may also want to watch:

The bones unearthed were believed to be 186,000 to 245,000 years old, and from the position they were found in, it is believed the mammoth died after becoming stuck in mud.

The school was built to serve the growing estates of Stoke and Maidenhall and to replace Tower Ramparts Secondary Modern in the town centre.

Stoke High School students preparing for their Reginonal Youth theatre production in 1995 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLStoke High School students preparing for their Reginonal Youth theatre production in 1995 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Photos in our gallery from the 1980s and 1990s show pupils lining up for dinners, watching a tree planting, posing with a school newspaper, doing metalwork, and also the school fete.

What are your memories of Stoke High School? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Remembering Pc Cheryl Lloyd – 15 years after road crash tragedy

Pc Cheryl Lloyd was killed in a road accident in West End Road, Ipswich, in 2005 Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Tom Hunt seeks backing from minister over new Orwell Bridge speed limit

The changes could allow traffic to continue using the Orwell Bridge when there are high winds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich special school rated ‘requires improvement’ - but praised in several areas

Parkside Academy is making 'deep and vast' changes to its curriculum. Picture: THE RAEDWALD TRUST

Thanks for all you do - Celebrating our amazing community heroes for Suffolk Day

Ipswich Hospital emergency department Sister Rachel Carpenter, left, with colleague Julia Day Picture: JULIA DAY

Test and Trace Operations Centre to be set up in Suffolk to limit coronavirus spread

A Test and Trace Operations Centre is to be set up in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24