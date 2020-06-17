Gallery

Nostalgia: Did you attend Stoke High School in the 1980s and 1990s?

Fancy dress races at Stoke High School Fete in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

When Stoke High in Ipswich first opened in the 1977-78 academic year, its badge feature a picture of a woolly mammoth – in tribute to the bones of the amazing creature excavated on its site during construction of the school.

Boys at Stoke High School, Ipswich, at a metalwork lesson. Picture: JERRY TURNER Boys at Stoke High School, Ipswich, at a metalwork lesson. Picture: JERRY TURNER

Today the Maidenhall Mammoth is still recalled on the school logo featuring two woolly mammoth tusks going through an ‘S’ to make an ‘H’.

The bones unearthed were believed to be 186,000 to 245,000 years old, and from the position they were found in, it is believed the mammoth died after becoming stuck in mud.

The school was built to serve the growing estates of Stoke and Maidenhall and to replace Tower Ramparts Secondary Modern in the town centre.

Stoke High School students preparing for their Reginonal Youth theatre production in 1995 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Stoke High School students preparing for their Reginonal Youth theatre production in 1995 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Photos in our gallery from the 1980s and 1990s show pupils lining up for dinners, watching a tree planting, posing with a school newspaper, doing metalwork, and also the school fete.

