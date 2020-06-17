Nostalgia: Did you attend Stoke High School in the 1980s and 1990s?
PUBLISHED: 15:14 18 June 2020
Archant
When Stoke High in Ipswich first opened in the 1977-78 academic year, its badge feature a picture of a woolly mammoth – in tribute to the bones of the amazing creature excavated on its site during construction of the school.
Today the Maidenhall Mammoth is still recalled on the school logo featuring two woolly mammoth tusks going through an ‘S’ to make an ‘H’.
You may also want to watch:
The bones unearthed were believed to be 186,000 to 245,000 years old, and from the position they were found in, it is believed the mammoth died after becoming stuck in mud.
The school was built to serve the growing estates of Stoke and Maidenhall and to replace Tower Ramparts Secondary Modern in the town centre.
Photos in our gallery from the 1980s and 1990s show pupils lining up for dinners, watching a tree planting, posing with a school newspaper, doing metalwork, and also the school fete.
What are your memories of Stoke High School? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.