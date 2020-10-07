Ipswich student tests positive for coronavirus – several classmates in isolation
PUBLISHED: 16:29 07 October 2020
RACHEL EDGE
Several students at Stoke High School in Ipswich are in self-isolation after a fellow classmate tested positive for coronavirus.
Ormiston Academies Trust, which is responsible for the school, has confirmed all Covid-19 guidelines had been followed and the school will remain open.
The trust has not revealed which year group the student who tested positive for the virus is from.
A spokesman for the trust said: “Given the robust safety measures we have in place at the school including comprehensive contact tracing, we have been able to respond immediately and these students are now accessing remote learning from home, to limit any disruption to their education.
“The school is safe to remain open to all other students, as a result of the various stringent safety measures we have in place.
“Our absolute priority continues to be the health, safety and wellbeing of our whole school community and we will carry on working closely with Public Health England to ensure we are taking all the necessary precautions.”
