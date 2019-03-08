Sunshine and Showers

Looking back at Stoke High School's 1983 summer fete

PUBLISHED: 19:15 06 June 2019

Stoke High School Fete in 1983

Stoke High School Fete in 1983

Archant

We take a look back at a summer fete at Stoke High School in 1983.

Stoke High School Fete in 1983Stoke High School Fete in 1983

Students and staff wore fancy dress and had a bike race to entertain the crowds.

One brave man got put in the stocks and had buckets of freezing cold water thrown over him. This might have been refreshing in light of the sunny weather they appeared to be having back in 1983.

A humourous jousting event took place, on bicycles and using mops to clobber each other with.

Stoke High School Fete in 1983Stoke High School Fete in 1983

The competitors in the joust looked like staff members, perhaps this was a way of the students getting their own back on their teachers.

A lot of the participants on the day were dressed in medieval attire, this appeared to be the theme of the day.

■ Do you remember the Stoke High School Fete in 1983? Email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk with your memories.

