E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rory Stewart swoops in to aid search for prized falcon

PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 November 2019

Dancer was taken on Thursday November 21 along with the perch she stood on in the garden. Picture: TONY JAMES

Dancer was taken on Thursday November 21 along with the perch she stood on in the garden. Picture: TONY JAMES

Archant

A Suffolk man is pleading for the safe return of his bird of prey which he believes was stolen from his garden by opportunist thieves.

Dancer the falcon is 11-years-old and has been with her owner Tony for her whole life. Picture: TONY JAMESDancer the falcon is 11-years-old and has been with her owner Tony for her whole life. Picture: TONY JAMES

Tony James' pet falcon Dancer, an 11-year-old female, was taken along with perch on her owner's lawn near Bucklesham on Thursday around 3.30pm.

Mr James said he is saddened by the ordeal and is praying for Dancer's swift and safe return - with a financial incentive on offer for those who can help.

He said: "The recurring nightmare is that she is stressed and being badly handled.

"She could have been taken by an opportunist, or someone targeting birds of prey, claiming her for breeding."

Mr James, who has owned birds for more than 40 years, said he had left his home in Newbourne Road to go to work when Dancer was taken.

He posted on social media appealing for help on Thursday and the appeal caught the attention of Rory Stewart, currently campaigning to be Mayor of London, who retweeted the news to his 224,000 Twitter followers.

Mr James said he had been overwhelmed by the response, with members of the community offering money towards a reward for anyone who can return Dancer safely.

You may also want to watch:

He estimated that the financial reward currently stands at several thousand pounds but is worried that if he offers too much it could prompt an 'epidemic' of thefts.

"I don't want to push it," he said.

"I wouldn't want anyone else in the area to experience this, I am very lucky I have a lot of friends who are helping but I worry for others who don't have the same support."

Mr James added: "The response has been incredibly humbling. It's amazing that people have made the offer to help.

"It's had me in tears."

This would be the 11th season the pair have had together, but Mr James believes the incident is not isolated and may be linked to other bird thefts nationwide.

He said: "I've got friends all over the country that have suffered a similar fate."

The Suffolk Rural Crimes Unit has been contacted and there may be CCTV evidence of the potential thieves obtained from a village camera.

However, Mr James said that at this stage: "All I can do is hope."

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Main road completely blocked after car collision

The incident happened on Woodbridge Road which leads out of the town towards Kesgrave. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Main road completely blocked after car collision

The incident happened on Woodbridge Road which leads out of the town towards Kesgrave. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man avoids prison after being caught driving while disqualified

A man has avoided prison after being caught driving while disqualified at Cardinal Park in Ipswich ARCHANT

Rory Stewart swoops in to aid search for prized falcon

Dancer was taken on Thursday November 21 along with the perch she stood on in the garden. Picture: TONY JAMES

Whistleblower warned of ‘suicide risk’ at ambulance trust before three deaths

Dorothy Hosein, interim Chief Executive of EEAST , was sent a letter in October by a whistleblower warning of staff abuse, according to reports. Photo: Archant

St Peters Christmas market returns to Ipswich this weekend

Get in the festive spirit by visiting St Peters Street Christmas Market Picture: Cathy Frost

Haul of Anglo Saxon coins found in Suffolk to go under the hammer

Don Crawley unearthed the coins in Suffolk in 2017 Picture: PA/DNW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists