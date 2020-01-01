Police refresh appeal for grieving mum's stolen memory box

Cheyenne Flewitt lost her son Ezekiel to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome a few months ago and last night thieves stole a box containing irreplacable memories from her home. Picture: CHEYENNE FLEWITT Archant

Officers are appealing for information after a burglar stole a sentimental memory box belonging to an Ipswich mum whose baby son tragically died.

A memory box was stolen in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY A memory box was stolen in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The burglary took place sometime between 7pm on Friday, January 3 and 1pm on Saturday, January 4 at a property in Bulstrode Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A front window was forced open and offender/s stole a 'memory box' which contained items of great sentimental value to the owners. The box is yellow with a butterfly pattern and 'Sweet Dreams' lettering.

"In addition, a Nintendo Wii console, a glass angel and toy bricks were taken."

The devastated mum made an appeal on Facebook for help finding the box, which contained prints of her baby's hands and feet.

"I'm just so heartbroken and I don't understand why anyone would do it," said mum Cheyenne Flewitt, whose son Ezekiel was just seven weeks old when she lost him to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) on Tuesday October 22, 2019.

"The stuff in there really is worthless to anyone else, you can't sell it on and it's made of plastic so why would you take it," she added.

"I wouldn't have cared if they had taken anything else I really wouldn't.

"I just don't understand what kind of person would do that."

Anybody who noticed any unusual activity or who has information as to the box's whereabouts are asked to contact Ipswich CID quoting crime reference 37/835/20.