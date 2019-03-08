Snow

Snow

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Elkie Brooks cancels Ipswich Regent concert

PUBLISHED: 12:42 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 03 April 2019

Elkie Brooks, who has been forced to cancel her Ipswich Regent concert, on Thursday because of a stomach bug Photo: Regent

Elkie Brooks, who has been forced to cancel her Ipswich Regent concert, on Thursday because of a stomach bug Photo: Regent

Archant

Bluesy rock singer Elkie Brooks has had to cancel her concert at Ipswich Regent on April 4 due to a stomach complaint.

The singer was taken ill earlier in the week and is still not well enough to perform. Brooks recently celebrated 40 years in rock and roll. She started off as a singer in blues-rock band Dada and then with Vinegar Joe before embarking on a successful solo career.

According to Brooks, she first sang professionally at the age of 15, and her first record, a cover of Etta James’s “Something’s Got a Hold on Me”, was released by Decca in 1964. Her biggest hits include Pearl’s a Singer and Sunshine After the Rain.

Elkie’s official spokesperson has said: “We regret to announce that Elkie has been taken ill with a stomach bug & has been advised to rest. The Theatre Box Office will be in contact with all ticket holders to issue refunds. Elkie thanks you all for your continued understanding and support.”

No date has yet been suggested for a possible rescheduling of the gig.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sixty naked visitors get private viewing of Rodin’s The Kiss in Ipswich – and even recreate it

Members of British Naturists recreate The Kiss at Christchurch Mansion.

Ipswich’s Office Outlet avoids first round of closures

Office Outlet's Ipwsich branch is closing down. Photo: James Carr.

How Norwich Road is transforming attitudes to become the town’s multicultural hub

Phanuel Mutumburi, pictured at the launch of plans to transform Norwich Road through the Destination Norwich Road project Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Ipswich man, 39, accused of ABH and rape

Levi Davis appeared via video link before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Elkie Brooks cancels Ipswich Regent concert

Elkie Brooks, who has been forced to cancel her Ipswich Regent concert, on Thursday because of a stomach bug Photo: Regent
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists