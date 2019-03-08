Elkie Brooks cancels Ipswich Regent concert

Elkie Brooks, who has been forced to cancel her Ipswich Regent concert, on Thursday because of a stomach bug Photo: Regent Archant

Bluesy rock singer Elkie Brooks has had to cancel her concert at Ipswich Regent on April 4 due to a stomach complaint.

The singer was taken ill earlier in the week and is still not well enough to perform. Brooks recently celebrated 40 years in rock and roll. She started off as a singer in blues-rock band Dada and then with Vinegar Joe before embarking on a successful solo career.

According to Brooks, she first sang professionally at the age of 15, and her first record, a cover of Etta James’s “Something’s Got a Hold on Me”, was released by Decca in 1964. Her biggest hits include Pearl’s a Singer and Sunshine After the Rain.

Elkie’s official spokesperson has said: “We regret to announce that Elkie has been taken ill with a stomach bug & has been advised to rest. The Theatre Box Office will be in contact with all ticket holders to issue refunds. Elkie thanks you all for your continued understanding and support.”

No date has yet been suggested for a possible rescheduling of the gig.