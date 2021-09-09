News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Delivery delays force temporary patching on Ipswich streets

Paul Geater

Published: 7:30 AM September 9, 2021   
Asphalt has been temporarily laid near Wolsey's statue on St Peter's Street. - Credit: Paul Geater

Ipswich streets have fallen victim to the current round of delivery shortages - leaving asphalt instead of paving slabs after work was apparently completed.

But Anglian Water has promised its engineers will be back in the autumn to finish the job.

The issues have arisen at the Thomas Wolsey statue at the junction of Silent Street and St Peter's Street and at Giles Circus where AW had to carry out work on a water main - prompting concern from councillors and heritage groups.

A spokeswoman for AW said: "We will be replacing the paving, but we need to put in York Stone and there is a two-month delay in getting deliveries. But as soon as they arrive we will be back to replace the asphalt.

"We had to put that down for the time being to ensure the area was safe until we are able to complete the work."

