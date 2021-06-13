Ipswich shop awaits licence decision after 'sales of super strength alcohol'

Published: 9:53 AM June 13, 2021

An Ipswich newsagents is awaiting a decision on Monday over its licence - after fears were raised over "sales of super strength alcohol".

Suffolk police's licensing team applied for the review at Stop Press Newsagents and Grocery Store "following recent and ongoing events of sales of alcohol to drunk persons".

Officers have claimed there was "other suspected criminal activity occurring at the premises".

They said: "The sales of super strength alcohol is causing a large amount of ASB being felt in the area such as public order, nuisance, drunkenness, begging, violence and breaches of Covid regulations."

A report ahead of Ipswich Borough Council's licensing and regulatory sub-committee on Monday, June 14 accused "irresponsible management" of "failing to protect the public and local residents from crime and anti-social behaviour".

It also said businesses near to the Upper Brook Street store "are experiencing a disproportionate and unreasonable amount of anti-social behaviour".

However, owner Ali Reza Zarei said he believed Stop Press is being unfairly picked on by police when other shops are selling similar products.