Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 November 2018

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Archant

A Suffolk business owner has expressed anger after his shop was broken into and ransacked.

Police say that the door of the shop was smashed open using an unknown object Picture: SEAN GARNHAMPolice say that the door of the shop was smashed open using an unknown object Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Sean Garnham arrived at the premises on the Hadleigh High Street to find the door to his menswear retailers broken apart and his store “smashed to pieces”.

Suffolk police arrived at the scene with dogs hoping to catch the suspects but they had already made off towards the nearby junction of Calais Street and the B1070.

The break-in at the shop Hall-Street took place in the early hours of Friday, November 23.

Mr Garnham has another store in Long Melford that was robbed in May 2017 and was infuriated by the recent break-in.

The site of the ransacked shop Picture: SEAN GARNHAMThe site of the ransacked shop Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

“I’m angry I suppose,” he said.

“They broke down the front door of a grade two listed building and once they were inside they smashed it to pieces.

“It’s a pretty worthless activity, the stock won’t be worth much to them but it is to us.

“It tells you a little bit about the kind of people who did this.”

Store owner Sean Garnham says he is keen to get back to trading Picture: SEAN GARNHAMStore owner Sean Garnham says he is keen to get back to trading Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Mr Garnham was awoken at 2.30am by a call from a neighbour who lives opposite his Hadleigh shop.

They told him that his store had been broken into. Mr Garnham alerted the police who arrived to the town High Street at 2.35am.

Police say that an unknown implement was used to force entry to the clothing shop and numerous items of clothing had been stolen from inside.

Mr Garnham found a large bin abandoned in the middle of the High Street which he believes was used to load up the merchandise before it was moved into a car.

Putting on a brave face, Mr Garnham is keen to get on with things but can’t help but voice concern over the affect this will have on business.

He said: “It’s obviously a very busy period for us at the moment and this will put us on the back-foot a bit.

“We just got to clear up the shop and get back to trading, we have to remain resolute and continue on.

“I would love to see these people brought justice and receive their just deserts.”

Police are keen to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area.

If you have information please contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/67669/18. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Weekly round-up: Five Ipswich stories from this week

10 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

From the latest addition to the Cornhill rejuvenation, Paul Lambert’s assurances that Ipswich will stay up, and the school telling pupils to return to classes only 24 hours after sickness – these are among the top five stories from Ipswich this week.

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

36 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

05:30 Andrew Papworth
The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

A father-of-three has said he is “lucky to be alive” after revealing how a severe crash left him trapped in his car in a ditch.

Widow pays tribute to late husband by naming shop ‘Vinnys’

05:30 Sophie Barnett
Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture:

An Ipswich woman has opened a cake and craft shop named ‘Vinny’s’ in memory of her husband who died suddenly in August this year.

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

07:30 Dominic Moffitt
Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

A Suffolk business owner has expressed anger after his shop was broken into and ransacked.

New stained glass windows bring colour flooding into church

07:30 Richard Cornwell
Thomas Denny and Elizabeth Hippisley-Cox working on the installation of the new windows at St Felix Church Picture: KEITH MORRIS/rcdea.org.uk

A pair of beautiful new stained glass windows have been installed at St Felix Church in Felixstowe, following a bequest from a congregation member.

Weather report: Rain expected for Monday

07:24 Dominic Moffitt
Today will be dry and cloudy but Monday will see heavy rain across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s going to be a dry and cloudy day across East Anglia but we can expect widespread rain for the start of next week.

Griff Rhys Jones invites Oliver to meet his alpacas at his Suffolk home

Yesterday, 16:00 Dominic Moffitt
Griff Rhys Jones showing off his Alpacas Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Celebrity writer and comedian Griff Rhys Jones gave one boy a very special day as he invited him to his Suffolk home to meet his alpacas.

Avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup for Suffolk and north Essex

Yesterday, 19:30 Adam Howlett
Find out how to avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup Picture: ALEX FAIRFUL

Miss the morning bottlenecks and hold-ups on the region’s roads this week by finding out what engineering works Highways England have planned in Suffolk and North Essex.

A stalker and an extended sentence in this week’s court round-up

Yesterday, 17:00 Megan Aldous
Samuel Apenteng will now spend 20 months behind bars due to stalking and sexual assult. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A stalker was jailed this week for 20 months and a man who was already convicted was found with a sharpened weapon his jail cell.

Most read

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

Widow pays tribute to late husband by naming shop ‘Vinnys’

Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture:

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

A stalker and an extended sentence in this week’s court round-up

Samuel Apenteng will now spend 20 months behind bars due to stalking and sexual assult. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide