Orwell Bridge REOPENING after Storm Brendan winds force closure - but could close tomorrow
PUBLISHED: 23:37 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 23:37 13 January 2020
The Orwell Bridge is in the process of reopening after high windspeeds saw the bridge closed for safety reasons.
Highways England closed the bridge at 7pm this evening after winds were predicted to exceed their 50mph safety limit.
Closures typically cause chaos throughout Ipswich, with heavy goods vehicles regularly diverting through the town.
MORE: Anger as bridge closes while report into windspeeds is delayed
Highways England has warned however the bridge could close again tomorrow, with more heavy winds forecast in the afternoon.
