Orwell Bridge REOPENING after Storm Brendan winds force closure - but could close tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge is to reopen after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge is in the process of reopening after high windspeeds saw the bridge closed for safety reasons.

#A14 Orwell Bridge - We are now in the process of re-opening the bridge. Once the bridge is fully open we will update. #OrwellBridgehttps://t.co/6KiQYApIs3 — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) January 13, 2020

Highways England closed the bridge at 7pm this evening after winds were predicted to exceed their 50mph safety limit.

Closures typically cause chaos throughout Ipswich, with heavy goods vehicles regularly diverting through the town.

Highways England has warned however the bridge could close again tomorrow, with more heavy winds forecast in the afternoon.

