Orwell Bridge set to CLOSE for 15 hours on Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is planned to close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge is set to be closed for 15 hours on Sunday due to strong winds.

#A14 Orwell Bridge update for Sunday 09/02/2020 - current forecasts are indicating the wind will breach our thresholds at 3am and will continue until 6pm Sunday. We are currently planning to close the bridge between this period subject to forecast changes. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 7, 2020

Highways England announced the plans following forecasts which show that the full force of Storm Ciara due to hit the county in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The highways authority now says it is planning to close the bridge from 3am on Sunday to 6pm, subject to a change in forecast.

It is predicted that wind speeds could reach 70mph over the weekend, the fastest speed recorded in two years in Suffolk.

A yellow weather warning for high winds has been put in place by the Met Office, which will last from 6pm on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.

Adam Dury, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said wind speeds will start to increase on Saturday night, with gusts of 40-50mph.

Speeds will then slightly decrease overnight but will pick up on Sunday afternoon, with Mr Dury confirming gusts of around 60-70mph.

The weather is also threatening to disrupt the railway network, with Network Rail offering a warning to its passengers.