Woman trapped as The Strand floods under Orwell Bridge
PUBLISHED: 12:26 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 10 February 2020
Archant
Police and fire crews have been called to rescue a woman trapped in flood water after the River Orwell began bursting its banks in The Strand.
Emergency crews were called to help the woman around 11.40am today after she had become stuck in floodwater.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the woman had exited her car in the hopes of waiting for the water to subside, but has instead become stuck on a bank surrounded by the water.
One engine from Princes Street is currently on scene.
Suffolk police have since arrived at the scene and are in the process of closing the road near the Oyster Reach pub.
A spokesman said traffic is building in the area.
Both a flood alert and a more severe flood warning are in place along the river, with Cliff Quay said to be at the highest risk of flooding.
The warning for the area reads: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and will reissue this message for any subsequent tides if required."
Comments have been disabled on this article.