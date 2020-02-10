E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman trapped as The Strand floods under Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 12:26 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 10 February 2020

Suffolk police are closing The Strand after a woman became trapped in floodwater (STOCK PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police are closing The Strand after a woman became trapped in floodwater (STOCK PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police and fire crews have been called to rescue a woman trapped in flood water after the River Orwell began bursting its banks in The Strand.

Emergency crews were called to help the woman around 11.40am today after she had become stuck in floodwater.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the woman had exited her car in the hopes of waiting for the water to subside, but has instead become stuck on a bank surrounded by the water.

One engine from Princes Street is currently on scene.

Suffolk police have since arrived at the scene and are in the process of closing the road near the Oyster Reach pub.

A spokesman said traffic is building in the area.

Both a flood alert and a more severe flood warning are in place along the river, with Cliff Quay said to be at the highest risk of flooding.

The warning for the area reads: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will reissue this message for any subsequent tides if required."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge remains closed in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Woman trapped as The Strand floods under Orwell Bridge

Suffolk police are closing The Strand after a woman became trapped in floodwater (STOCK PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge remains closed in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Woman trapped as The Strand floods under Orwell Bridge

Suffolk police are closing The Strand after a woman became trapped in floodwater (STOCK PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fancy a love bite this Valentine’s Day?

Love Bites contain no refined sugar, dairy or wheat Picture: Tamsyn Morgans

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: High tides hit Suffolk coast, putting homes and businesses at risk from flooding

Dramatic photos show residents being hit by the waves. Picture: STEPHEN WOOLLEY @antiquechicgeek_of_southwold

Fuller Flavour: I’m worried about us not getting promoted – but I’m also worried about what would happen if we did!

Paul Lambert holds his head at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Woman trapped as The Strand floods under Orwell Bridge

Suffolk police are closing The Strand after a woman became trapped in floodwater (STOCK PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24