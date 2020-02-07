Storm Ciara cancels events across Suffolk

Events and attractions across Suffolk have already started confirming that they will not be running due to Storm Ciara.

Forecasters have predicted wind speeds of up to 70mph, forcing cancellations across the county.

What has been affected so far?

-Bury St Edmunds Farmers Market - Organisers have cancelled the popular markets, saying that stallholder and customer safety had to come first.

-Sutton Hoo - Sutton Hoo has also confirmed that it will be closed on Sunday with its planned close-up photography workshop also cancelled.

-Mannings Market, Felixstowe - The regular market will not be taking place this weekend, but organisers hope to have things back to normal next weekend.

-Alton Water Frostbite - the latest edition of the sailing event has fallen foul of the weather. Extra races are planned in upcoming weeks to make up.

Has your event been cancelled by Storm Ciara? Get in touch.

