WATCH Your videos and pictures as Storm Ciara brings down trees
PUBLISHED: 09:57 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 09 February 2020
DANNY HEWITT
Today Suffolk has woken up to damage from the start of Storm Ciara as 70mph winds causes havoc across the county.
A tree blocking the road near Newmarket in Suffolk Picture: JENNA LOUISE GALLAGHER
A tree has been brought down by the high winds causing disruption on the main road into Kesgrave.
Residents from Framlingham, Newmarket and Kesgrave have been sharing their pictures of the disruption from the storm.
A tree blocking the Main Road in Kesgrave near Ipswich Picture: MEL GRIFFITHS
Police from Bury St Edmunds tweeted about a fallen tree near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY