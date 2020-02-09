E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH Your videos and pictures as Storm Ciara brings down trees

PUBLISHED: 09:57 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 09 February 2020

Storm Ciara brought down a large tree on the main road in Kesgrave Picture: DANNY HEWITT

Storm Ciara brought down a large tree on the main road in Kesgrave Picture: DANNY HEWITT

DANNY HEWITT

Today Suffolk has woken up to damage from the start of Storm Ciara as 70mph winds causes havoc across the county.

A tree blocking the road near Newmarket in Suffolk Picture: JENNA LOUISE GALLAGHERA tree blocking the road near Newmarket in Suffolk Picture: JENNA LOUISE GALLAGHER

A tree has been brought down by the high winds causing disruption on the main road into Kesgrave.

Residents from Framlingham, Newmarket and Kesgrave have been sharing their pictures of the disruption from the storm.

A tree blocking the Main Road in Kesgrave near Ipswich Picture: MEL GRIFFITHSA tree blocking the Main Road in Kesgrave near Ipswich Picture: MEL GRIFFITHS

If you have any pictures or video of the storm please send them to - newsroom@archant.co.uk or use the hashtag #StormCiaraSuffolk if you are posting on Twitter or Facebook

Stay with us for LIVE updates on Storm Ciara throughout the day - here.

Police from Bury St Edmunds tweeted about a fallen tree near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYPolice from Bury St Edmunds tweeted about a fallen tree near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

