WATCH Your videos and pictures as Storm Ciara brings down trees

Storm Ciara brought down a large tree on the main road in Kesgrave Picture: DANNY HEWITT DANNY HEWITT

Today Suffolk has woken up to damage from the start of Storm Ciara as 70mph winds causes havoc across the county.

A tree blocking the road near Newmarket in Suffolk Picture: JENNA LOUISE GALLAGHER A tree blocking the road near Newmarket in Suffolk Picture: JENNA LOUISE GALLAGHER

A tree has been brought down by the high winds causing disruption on the main road into Kesgrave.

Residents from Framlingham, Newmarket and Kesgrave have been sharing their pictures of the disruption from the storm.

A tree blocking the Main Road in Kesgrave near Ipswich Picture: MEL GRIFFITHS A tree blocking the Main Road in Kesgrave near Ipswich Picture: MEL GRIFFITHS

If you have any pictures or video of the storm please send them to - newsroom@archant.co.uk or use the hashtag #StormCiaraSuffolk if you are posting on Twitter or Facebook

Wind picking up now and we are a bench down pic.twitter.com/u2178XwgTx — H (@countrymousie) February 9, 2020

Stay with us for LIVE updates on Storm Ciara throughout the day - here.