E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Storm Ciara: Dramatic photos show scale of flooding beneath A14 Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 00:00 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 00:00 11 February 2020

Photos of The Strand, underneath the Orwell Bridge, flooded on Monday, February 9. Picture: JIM MUNDAY

Photos of The Strand, underneath the Orwell Bridge, flooded on Monday, February 9. Picture: JIM MUNDAY

Archant

These pictures show the true extent of floodwater underneath the Orwell Bridge following Storm Ciara, which caused some people to be trapped.

Photos of The Strand, underneath the Orwell Bridge, flooded on Monday, February 9. Picture: JIM MUNDAYPhotos of The Strand, underneath the Orwell Bridge, flooded on Monday, February 9. Picture: JIM MUNDAY

Jim Munday snapped these images in The Strand, which runs under the famous A14 bridge, on Monday (February 10) just hours after firefighters had to rescue one woman who found herself stuck on a bank surrounded by water.

A crew from Princes Street in Ipswich was called at about 11.40am after the woman had left her car hoping for the water to subside, but instead became stuck.

Police later arrived and closed the road near the Oyster Reach pub, causing traffic jams in the area.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Munday, of Shotley near Ipswich, said he also helped two people in a lorry caught in the flooding, taking them to higher ground in his Land Rover pick-up.

A flood alert remains in place on the road, as well as along the Stour and Orwell estuaries and the coast from Felixstowe to Clacton.

The alert for the area, from the government's flood warning information service, reads: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will reissue this message for any subsequent tides if required."

On the Orwell Bridge itself, Highways England - which manages the road - said it would be monitoring wind speeds as blustery conditions continue.

Gusts of up to 50mph are forecasted on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, with a temporary break from the wind predicted on Wednesday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge remains closed in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Woman trapped as The Strand floods under Orwell Bridge

Suffolk police are closing The Strand after a woman became trapped in floodwater (STOCK PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge remains closed in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Woman trapped as The Strand floods under Orwell Bridge

Suffolk police are closing The Strand after a woman became trapped in floodwater (STOCK PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Ciara: Dramatic photos show scale of flooding beneath A14 Orwell Bridge

Photos of The Strand, underneath the Orwell Bridge, flooded on Monday, February 9. Picture: JIM MUNDAY

Windspeeds on Orwell Bridge monitored as high winds continue

A wintry walk along the sea defences at The Dip, Old Felixstowe, as the sea surge breaks along the prom Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Shoplifter used bolt cutters to remove alcohol security tags

The incident happened at Copdock Tesco in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I share my home with a ghost’ - says Suffolk actor and writer

John West in the sitting-room of his allegedly-haunted flat. 'I live on my own and people say
Drive 24