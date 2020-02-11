Storm Ciara: Dramatic photos show scale of flooding beneath A14 Orwell Bridge

Photos of The Strand, underneath the Orwell Bridge, flooded on Monday, February 9. Picture: JIM MUNDAY Archant

These pictures show the true extent of floodwater underneath the Orwell Bridge following Storm Ciara, which caused some people to be trapped.

Jim Munday snapped these images in The Strand, which runs under the famous A14 bridge, on Monday (February 10) just hours after firefighters had to rescue one woman who found herself stuck on a bank surrounded by water.

A crew from Princes Street in Ipswich was called at about 11.40am after the woman had left her car hoping for the water to subside, but instead became stuck.

Police later arrived and closed the road near the Oyster Reach pub, causing traffic jams in the area.

Mr Munday, of Shotley near Ipswich, said he also helped two people in a lorry caught in the flooding, taking them to higher ground in his Land Rover pick-up.

A flood alert remains in place on the road, as well as along the Stour and Orwell estuaries and the coast from Felixstowe to Clacton.

The alert for the area, from the government's flood warning information service, reads: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will reissue this message for any subsequent tides if required."

On the Orwell Bridge itself, Highways England - which manages the road - said it would be monitoring wind speeds as blustery conditions continue.

Gusts of up to 50mph are forecasted on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, with a temporary break from the wind predicted on Wednesday.