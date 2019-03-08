Sunshine and Showers

Dramatic pictures of cars stuck in floods after downpour

PUBLISHED: 15:08 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 09 May 2019

A car is stuck in flood water at the bottom of Landseer Road in Ipswich Picture: CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

Roads across Suffolk including The Strand under the Orwell Bridge and Landseer Road in Ipswich have flooded - sparking traffic chaos.

Witnesses said motorists are currently having to drive through deep water or are having to turn around and avoid the roads altogether.

The alarm was first raised about 2.30pm, when the nearby homeless bus shelter, Tiffers, took to social media to warn other road users that traffic was being turned away.

The route is the main road into the Shotley peninsula from Ipswich. Other routes from Essex and from villages are still open.

Sudden heavy rain has caused drains to overflow and tides on the River Orwell to rise to unexpectedly high levels.

The Strand near the Orwell Bridge has flooded Picture: KERRY PARKERThe Strand near the Orwell Bridge has flooded Picture: KERRY PARKER

Deluges after dry weather can often cause unexpected flooding on streets in built up areas.

Large volumes of rain dislodge debris on the street and this blocks drains and sewers.

There are also reports that other roads across the town are flooded, including Landseer Road.

Intermittent downpours are expected in Ipswich until 9pm today.

Drivers are advised to avoid areas that are flooded or likely to flood.

Is your road flooded? Are there other locations in Ipswich drivers should avoid? Let our newsroom know.

