GALLERY: More of the best Storm Darcy snow pictures from Ipswich

It's been a bitterly cold day, and more snow has fallen - but that's resulted in some spectacular scenes in Ipswich, and plenty of fun.
Here, we've rounded up some more of the best pictures taken in and around the town in the last 24 hours.
Alice Pickering sledges in the snow down Belle Vue Road in Ipswich
- Credit: Ashley Pickering/Anglia Picture Agency
Christchurch Park was covered in a blanket of white after snow fell overnight
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The Hunter family in Ipswich
- Credit: Heidi Hunter
Rory sledging in the fresh snow
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Christchurch Park was covered in a blanket of white after more snow fell overnight
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Margot the French Bull dog enjoying the snow in Suffolk
- Credit: Hettie Bawn
The Boyton family enjoy the snow in Christchurch Park, Ipswich
- Credit: Boyton family
Enjoying the snow in Christchurch Park, Ipswich
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Ipswich streets remained blanketed in snow today
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
This snowy scene was captured in Christchurch Park by Simon Hobson
- Credit: Simon Hobson
A snowboarder ready to try a slope at Christchurch Park
- Credit: Simon Hobson
