GALLERY: More of the best Storm Darcy snow pictures from Ipswich

Gallery

Published: 4:00 PM February 8, 2021

Louis and Isabelle Holland sledging in Christchurch Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It's been a bitterly cold day, and more snow has fallen - but that's resulted in some spectacular scenes in Ipswich, and plenty of fun.

Here, we've rounded up some more of the best pictures taken in and around the town in the last 24 hours.

If you would like to send us your pictures, email us

Alice Pickering sledges in the snow down Belle Vue Road in Ipswich - Credit: Ashley Pickering/Anglia Picture Agency

Christchurch Park was covered in a blanket of white after snow fell overnight - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Hunter family in Ipswich - Credit: Heidi Hunter

Rory sledging in the fresh snow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Christchurch Park was covered in a blanket of white after more snow fell overnight - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Margot the French Bull dog enjoying the snow in Suffolk - Credit: Hettie Bawn

The Boyton family enjoy the snow in Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Boyton family

Enjoying the snow in Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich streets remained blanketed in snow today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

This snowy scene was captured in Christchurch Park by Simon Hobson - Credit: Simon Hobson

A snowboarder ready to try a slope at Christchurch Park - Credit: Simon Hobson































































































































