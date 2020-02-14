E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
STORM DENNIS: Orwell Bridge to be closed for 16 hours

PUBLISHED: 12:51 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 14 February 2020

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

ALEX BLAGONA

Highways England has confirmed the Orwell Bridge will be closed for 16 hours at the weekend when Storm Dennis hits the region.

The authority has taken the decision to close the bridge on Saturday afternoon, with winds from Storm Dennis set to top its 50mph safety limit for crosswinds.

As it stands, the bridge on the A14 is set to close from 3pm Saturday until 7am Sunday, when winds are forecast to decrease to a safer speed.

The authority added it will continue to monitor wind speeds on the bridge and update drivers as is necessary.

The bridge's closure could cause travel chaos for football fans leaving the town following Ipswich's home clash against fellow League One side Burton Albion.

The bridge was closed the weekend prior when Storm Ciara hit the county, with business experts Ipswich Central warning that each day the bridge is closed costs the local economy £1million.

