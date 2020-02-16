Gallery
Pictures of Storm Dennis so far
PUBLISHED: 11:56 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 16 February 2020
See the pictures form across Suffolk and north Essex of Storm Dennis.
People brave the winds on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Felixstowe Ferry was the site of emergency repairs before wind and rain hit the coast on Saturday.
The Orwell Bridge was closed for 19 hours while Storm Dennis his Suffolk Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND
And on Felixstowe beach, walkers were undeterred was they took a stroll along the promenade.
A garden structure blocking Church Road in Thurston on Sunday morning Picture: KAREN WEAVER
Milly, Ruben and Leo having fun in the wind on saturday afternoon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Overnight winds in the north of the county pulled trees down and blocked roads, leaving the Suffolk Specials and officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team to clear a path.
Repairs to Felixtowe Ferry beach ahead of Storm Dennis on Saturday Picture: VICTORIA LISTER
Walkers along the promenade at Felixstowe as Storm Dennis picked up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Karen Weaver snapped this picture of a blocked road in Thurston Picture: KAREN WEAVER
Winds were starting to pick up in Felixstowe as Storm Dennis approached Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Repairs to Felixtowe Ferry beach ahead of Storm Dennis Picture: VICTORIA LISTER
