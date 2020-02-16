Gallery

Pictures of Storm Dennis so far

A dog enjoying the wind as Storm Dennis draws in to Felixstowe on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

See the pictures form across Suffolk and north Essex of Storm Dennis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People brave the winds on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People brave the winds on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe Ferry was the site of emergency repairs before wind and rain hit the coast on Saturday.

The Orwell Bridge was closed for 19 hours while Storm Dennis his Suffolk Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND The Orwell Bridge was closed for 19 hours while Storm Dennis his Suffolk Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

And on Felixstowe beach, walkers were undeterred was they took a stroll along the promenade.

A garden structure blocking Church Road in Thurston on Sunday morning Picture: KAREN WEAVER A garden structure blocking Church Road in Thurston on Sunday morning Picture: KAREN WEAVER

Milly, Ruben and Leo having fun in the wind on saturday afternoon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Milly, Ruben and Leo having fun in the wind on saturday afternoon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Overnight winds in the north of the county pulled trees down and blocked roads, leaving the Suffolk Specials and officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team to clear a path.

Repairs to Felixtowe Ferry beach ahead of Storm Dennis on Saturday Picture: VICTORIA LISTER Repairs to Felixtowe Ferry beach ahead of Storm Dennis on Saturday Picture: VICTORIA LISTER

- Have you got a picture you'd like to share? Send it to us on Facebook or email newsroom@archant.co.uk.

Walkers along the promenade at Felixstowe as Storm Dennis picked up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Walkers along the promenade at Felixstowe as Storm Dennis picked up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Karen Weaver snapped this picture of a blocked road in Thurston Picture: KAREN WEAVER Karen Weaver snapped this picture of a blocked road in Thurston Picture: KAREN WEAVER

Winds were starting to pick up in Felixstowe as Storm Dennis approached Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Winds were starting to pick up in Felixstowe as Storm Dennis approached Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

#StormDennis really is taking it's toll on @NSRAPT and @NorfolkPolice tonight! Thank you to the members of public for helping with this carnage! Please only travel this evening if it's essential to! #SC9288 #PC1807 pic.twitter.com/t9ZWmQjUmm — Suffolk Specials (@SuffolkSpecials) February 15, 2020