E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Pictures of Storm Dennis so far

PUBLISHED: 11:56 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 16 February 2020

A dog enjoying the wind as Storm Dennis draws in to Felixstowe on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A dog enjoying the wind as Storm Dennis draws in to Felixstowe on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

See the pictures form across Suffolk and north Essex of Storm Dennis.

People brave the winds on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople brave the winds on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe Ferry was the site of emergency repairs before wind and rain hit the coast on Saturday.

The Orwell Bridge was closed for 19 hours while Storm Dennis his Suffolk Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDThe Orwell Bridge was closed for 19 hours while Storm Dennis his Suffolk Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

And on Felixstowe beach, walkers were undeterred was they took a stroll along the promenade.

A garden structure blocking Church Road in Thurston on Sunday morning Picture: KAREN WEAVERA garden structure blocking Church Road in Thurston on Sunday morning Picture: KAREN WEAVER

Milly, Ruben and Leo having fun in the wind on saturday afternoon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMilly, Ruben and Leo having fun in the wind on saturday afternoon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Overnight winds in the north of the county pulled trees down and blocked roads, leaving the Suffolk Specials and officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team to clear a path.

Repairs to Felixtowe Ferry beach ahead of Storm Dennis on Saturday Picture: VICTORIA LISTERRepairs to Felixtowe Ferry beach ahead of Storm Dennis on Saturday Picture: VICTORIA LISTER

- Have you got a picture you'd like to share? Send it to us on Facebook or email newsroom@archant.co.uk.

Walkers along the promenade at Felixstowe as Storm Dennis picked up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWalkers along the promenade at Felixstowe as Storm Dennis picked up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Karen Weaver snapped this picture of a blocked road in Thurston Picture: KAREN WEAVERKaren Weaver snapped this picture of a blocked road in Thurston Picture: KAREN WEAVER

Winds were starting to pick up in Felixstowe as Storm Dennis approached Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWinds were starting to pick up in Felixstowe as Storm Dennis approached Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Repairs to Felixtowe Ferry beach ahead of Storm Dennis Picture: VICTORIA LISTERRepairs to Felixtowe Ferry beach ahead of Storm Dennis Picture: VICTORIA LISTER

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis: Orwell Bridge to be closed for 16 hours

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis: Orwell Bridge to be closed for 16 hours

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge is now OPEN

The Orwell Bridge is now open after being shut for 19 hours Picture: GREGG BROWN

Matchday Live: Manchester City Women v Ipswich Town Women

Town Women have travelled to Manchester to play FA Cup holders Manchester City Women Photo: ROSS HALLS

Pictures of Storm Dennis so far

A dog enjoying the wind as Storm Dennis draws in to Felixstowe on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Ipswich café offers one of the best value Sunday roasts in Suffolk

Richard Podd has transformed a former cafe into a new eatery 'On the huh', located down St Peters Street in Ipswich, inspired by Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Dennis: Latest as Suffolk braces for second day of stormy weather

Walkers along the promenade at Felixstowe as Storm Dennis picked up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24