Storm Dennis: Everything so far

Storm Ciara caused six trees fall in one woman's garden in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk - and Storm Dennis is due to hit this weekend # Picture: SUSIE BENNETT SUSIE BENNETT

Check every story we have on Storm Dennis in one place, including Orwell Bridge closures, weather forecasts and any flooding.

UK Power Networks are still carrying out work on St Stephens Street to fix damage caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: ARCHANT UK Power Networks are still carrying out work on St Stephens Street to fix damage caused by Storm Ciara. Picture: ARCHANT

- Forecasters expect 60mph gusts in Suffolk as Storm Dennis arrives this weekend: Read more here

- Orwell Bridge due to close by 3pm, say Highways England: Read more here

- Storm Dennis closes Haugley Park Spectacle of Light on Saturday: Read more here

- What are all the events cancelled or postponed due to Storm Dennis?: Read more here

Felixstowe is expected to see another wet and windy weekend as Storm Dennis arrives Picture: ASH WILLIAMS Felixstowe is expected to see another wet and windy weekend as Storm Dennis arrives Picture: ASH WILLIAMS

- Three storms that rattled Suffolk: Read more here

- Suffolk and Essex still counting costs of damage as Storm Dennis arrives: Read more here

- Want a distraction from the storm? Here's 11 things to do this weekend: Read more here

- Want a distraction for the kids next week? Here's some family events you can enjoy while it's raining: Read more here