Storm Dennis: Everything so far
PUBLISHED: 10:43 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 15 February 2020
SUSIE BENNETT
Check every story we have on Storm Dennis in one place, including Orwell Bridge closures, weather forecasts and any flooding.
- Forecasters expect 60mph gusts in Suffolk as Storm Dennis arrives this weekend: Read more here
- Orwell Bridge due to close by 3pm, say Highways England: Read more here
- Storm Dennis closes Haugley Park Spectacle of Light on Saturday: Read more here
- What are all the events cancelled or postponed due to Storm Dennis?: Read more here
- Three storms that rattled Suffolk: Read more here
- Suffolk and Essex still counting costs of damage as Storm Dennis arrives: Read more here
- Want a distraction from the storm? Here's 11 things to do this weekend: Read more here
- Want a distraction for the kids next week? Here's some family events you can enjoy while it's raining: Read more here
