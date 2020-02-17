Orwell Bridge closure unlikely - but wind speeds 'being monitored'

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB capelman

There are no plans to close the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich this morning, despite the blustery weather - but Highways England chiefs say they will be monitoring wind speeds throughout the day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes after the bridge was shut for 18 hours this weekend during Storm Dennis.

In a tweet, bosses said: "There are no plans at this time to close the Orwell Bridge but we will be monitoring wind speeds throughout the day."

Wind speeds of around 40mph are forecast for the Ipswich area this morning, down from peaks of 60mph near Lakenheath over the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

Despite the blustery conditions, Suffolk managed to escape the full force of Storm Dennis at the weekend.

Elsewhere in the UK, more than 500 flood warnings remain in place.

High winds have forced the Orwell Bridge to close for a total of more than 50 hours since the start of 2020 - leading to renewed calls for action.

Tom Hunt, MP for Ipswich, spoke out last night in after Storm Dennis forced the closure of the bridge for 18 hours from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning - just a week after a prolonged closure during Storm Ciara.

- Read the full story here.