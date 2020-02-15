E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Storm Dennis: Orwell Bridge CLOSED as strong winds hit Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 15:13 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 15 February 2020

The Orwell Bridge has been closed as Storm Dennis hits Suffolk. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The Orwell Bridge has been closed as Storm Dennis hits Suffolk. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

The Orwell Bridge has been closed by highways officials as Storm Dennis hits Suffolk.

The Orwell Bridge has closed due to high winds caused by Storm Dennis. Picture: MICK WEBBThe Orwell Bridge has closed due to high winds caused by Storm Dennis. Picture: MICK WEBB

The Atlantic storm is bringing gusts of up to 60mph to the county, potentially causing further damage following Storm Ciara.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in place, which means some disruption to travel is likely and there could be some short-term loss of power.

Highways England had warned motorists - and those travelling to and from Portman Road this afternoon - that the bridge was due to close at 3pm.

That closure is due to last for 18 hours, with the A14 expected to reopen again at around 9amam tomorrow when wind speeds will decrease to below threshold levels.

Ipswich Town play Burton at home today meaning fans could face gridlock as they exit Portman Road after the final whistle.

