Storm Francis: Safety warning for Ipswich parks

PUBLISHED: 16:48 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 24 August 2020

A warning has been issued for people in parks across Ipswich this week as Storm Francis brings strong winds to Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

A warning has been issued for people in parks across Ipswich this week as Storm Francis brings strong winds to Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

A safety warning has been issued to people using Ipswich’s parks this week as Storm Francis brings strong winds to the county.

The stormy weather is due to hit East Anglia on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The Atlantic storm is set to bring gusts of up to 70mph to the UK and the Met Office has issed a yellow weather warning.

Ipswich Borough council has offered advice to residents planning to use open spaces in the town.

A spokeswoman said that parks and cemeteries are set to open normally on Tuesday morning but could close at short notice.

She said: “It is hard to predict exactly when and how strong this latest storm will be but the safety of residents always comes first.

“Many of our open spaces cannot be locked so people should take extra care and avoid wooded areas in high winds.”

If the storm persists into Wednesday, the council will take a decision on whether to open parks as early as possible on that morning.

