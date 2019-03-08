Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Ipswich bin collections could be affected by Storm Gareth, council warns

PUBLISHED: 09:18 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 13 March 2019

Your bin collection service could be affected today (stock picture) Picture: ARCHANT

Your bin collection service could be affected today (stock picture) Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

Residents have been warned bin collections could be disrupted today as Storm Gareth causes havoc on the roads.

With Storm Gareth forecasted to bring 60mph winds to Suffolk, Highways England has already made the decision to close the Orwell Bridge.

Read more: Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

It was announced that the bridge would shut at around 8am this morning in both directions between junctions 56 and 57. Drivers have been urged to consider other routes and to expect delays.

Ipswich bin crews started their collections early this morning but the service is expected to be badly affected by the increased traffic congestion.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: “Our bin crews were out first thing as usual but any heavy build-up of traffic will have an effect, so residents are asked to be patient.

“Updates on bin collections will be published on our website and on Twitter at @ipswichgov.”

The council has also closed all major parks in Ipswich this morning as a safety precaution.

Don’t miss: Parks to be closed as Storm Gareth brings 60mph winds

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich bin collections could be affected by Storm Gareth, council warns

Your bin collection service could be affected today (stock picture) Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and son found dead formally identified – boy’s death ‘being treated as murder’

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Tale of Suffolk’s double victory at Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships

Ruby Vinton out on her own as she wins the under-13 girls' title at the Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists