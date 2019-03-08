Ipswich bin collections could be affected by Storm Gareth, council warns

Residents have been warned bin collections could be disrupted today as Storm Gareth causes havoc on the roads.

With Storm Gareth forecasted to bring 60mph winds to Suffolk, Highways England has already made the decision to close the Orwell Bridge.

It was announced that the bridge would shut at around 8am this morning in both directions between junctions 56 and 57. Drivers have been urged to consider other routes and to expect delays.

Ipswich bin crews started their collections early this morning but the service is expected to be badly affected by the increased traffic congestion.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: “Our bin crews were out first thing as usual but any heavy build-up of traffic will have an effect, so residents are asked to be patient.

“Updates on bin collections will be published on our website and on Twitter at @ipswichgov.”

The council has also closed all major parks in Ipswich this morning as a safety precaution.

