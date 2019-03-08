Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

PUBLISHED: 09:08 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 13 March 2019

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

Highways England have said it hopes the Orwell Bridge will reopen this afternoon before the start of rush hour traffic - meaning it is likely to cause traffic disruption for much of the day.

The closure of the bridge, caused by high winds as a result of Storm Gareth, has been causing major travel delays in the town after it was closed at 7am.

Highways England took to Twitter this morning to reply to concerns from Suffolk residents making their way to work, announcing that they hope to reopen the bridge in the early afternoon.

Wind speeds are set to reach up to 60mph in the run up to the afternoon, raising concerns over driver safety.

Drivers have been asked to consider alternative routes until the bridge reopens.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich bin collections could be affected by Storm Gareth, council warns

Your bin collection service could be affected today (stock picture) Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and son found dead formally identified – boy’s death ‘being treated as murder’

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Tale of Suffolk’s double victory at Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships

Ruby Vinton out on her own as she wins the under-13 girls' title at the Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists