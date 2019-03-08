Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins.

Highways England have said it hopes the Orwell Bridge will reopen this afternoon before the start of rush hour traffic - meaning it is likely to cause traffic disruption for much of the day.

Hello, at the moment we are hoping to have the bridge open this afternoon before evening rush hour. We will keep you updated. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 13, 2019

The closure of the bridge, caused by high winds as a result of Storm Gareth, has been causing major travel delays in the town after it was closed at 7am.

Highways England took to Twitter this morning to reply to concerns from Suffolk residents making their way to work, announcing that they hope to reopen the bridge in the early afternoon.

Wind speeds are set to reach up to 60mph in the run up to the afternoon, raising concerns over driver safety.

Drivers have been asked to consider alternative routes until the bridge reopens.