Storm Hannah: 75mph winds now expected in Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:05 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 26 April 2019

Storm Hannah could cause travel disruption as high winds whip Suffolk and Essex Picture: PAUL NICHOLS/CITIZENSIDE

A Met Office weather warning issued as Storm Hannah approaches has been expanded to cover East Anglia - meaning we could see wind speeds reaching 75mph.

Despite the threat of high winds, the Highways Agency have said the Orwell Bridge will not be effected and closures are not planned at this stage.

The storm was initially expected to affect the south-west of England and south Wales and pass over Friday night.

However, the Met Office expanded the weather warning this morning to cover more of England, including Suffolk and Essex.

We are being warned that coastal areas will be hit worst with winds of around 75mph, inland we will see gusts of up to 55mph.

The storm should hit at some point on Saturday, although it is already getting breezy.

Weatherquest forecaster, Adam Dury, said the region is unlikely to see extreme volumes of rainfall, but warned of heavy showers.

He said: “There's going to be rain - it isn't looking too extreme but we are going to see around 10ml of rain.

“We would class anything from 20-25ml as extreme, although the region is going to experience showers throughout the entirety of the day.”

Thankfully, it seems that nicer weather is on the way, with Met Office chief forecaster Frank Saunders adding: “Storm Hannah will move away from the UK during Saturday followed by a transient ridge of high pressure bringing more settled weather to the UK for Sunday, good news for London Marathon runners.”

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

