Storm Hannah: 75mph winds now expected in Suffolk and Essex

Storm Hannah could cause travel disruption as high winds whip Suffolk and Essex Picture: PAUL NICHOLS/CITIZENSIDE (c) copyright citizenside.com

A Met Office weather warning issued as Storm Hannah approaches has been expanded to cover East Anglia - meaning we could see wind speeds reaching 75mph.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#StormHannah will bring strong winds to southern parts of the UK on Friday night into Saturday.



In extended @metoffice yellow wind warning area;

- gusts 45-55mph inland

- gusts 60-70mph coasts



Worth securing garden items that may still be outside from last weekend's warm spell. pic.twitter.com/AL4KanxOkr — Liam Dutton - Weatherman (@liamdutton) April 26, 2019

Despite the threat of high winds, the Highways Agency have said the Orwell Bridge will not be effected and closures are not planned at this stage.

The storm was initially expected to affect the south-west of England and south Wales and pass over Friday night.

However, the Met Office expanded the weather warning this morning to cover more of England, including Suffolk and Essex.

You may also want to watch:

We are being warned that coastal areas will be hit worst with winds of around 75mph, inland we will see gusts of up to 55mph.

The storm should hit at some point on Saturday, although it is already getting breezy.

Weatherquest forecaster, Adam Dury, said the region is unlikely to see extreme volumes of rainfall, but warned of heavy showers.

He said: “There's going to be rain - it isn't looking too extreme but we are going to see around 10ml of rain.

“We would class anything from 20-25ml as extreme, although the region is going to experience showers throughout the entirety of the day.”

Thankfully, it seems that nicer weather is on the way, with Met Office chief forecaster Frank Saunders adding: “Storm Hannah will move away from the UK during Saturday followed by a transient ridge of high pressure bringing more settled weather to the UK for Sunday, good news for London Marathon runners.”