'What a moment!' Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS Twitter/@Ipswich Townn Fans

As if it couldn't get more exciting for Ed Sheeran fans at last night third Ipswich homecoming concert, the crowd was enraptured by the surprise appearance of Stormzy on stage.

.@stormzy joined Ed on stage to sing Shape Of You pic.twitter.com/Lyo5DRGxtp — Ed Sheeran Updates (Fanpage) (@EdSheeran_EU) August 25, 2019

Some Twitter users had suggested sightings of Stormzy in Nandos earlier in the day.

Then rumours were confirmed when Stormzy burst onto stage for Ed's encore and performed Shape of You in front of 40,000 fans for the perfect finish to the third and penultimate homecoming concert at Chantry Park.

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

The pair teamed up for a song on Ed's most recent album, Number 6 Collaborations Project.

The track, Take Me Back to London, is currently at number 11 in the UK top 40 - although predictions suggest that it could reach number one by the end of the week.

The song's video features footage of the pair in fields - which some suggest are in Suffolk.