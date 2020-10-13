Banned motorist caught driving while disqualified – twice in 10 days
PUBLISHED: 16:45 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 13 October 2020
A disqualified driver has been handed another ban after being caught behind the wheel twice in 10 days.
Ryan Harris appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to admit driving while disqualified and without insurance on June 17 and 27.
The 23-year-old, of Stowupland Street, Stowmarket, was caught behind the wheel of a BMW 325 in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, and on the A14 at Creeting St Peter.
Harris had been banned from driving for six months – until August 20 – for totting up too many points on his licence.
Declan Gallagher, mitigating, said Harris deserved credit for his prompt guilty pleas and lack of previous criminal convictions.
Mr Gallagher said Harris had not fully understood the seriousness of the offences at the time.
Harris was banned from driving for 12 months and fined a total of £290.
