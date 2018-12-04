Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenager who attempted to take own life ‘doesn’t meet criteria’ to be sectioned

04 December, 2018 - 05:30
A Stowmarket mother is speaking out over her family's experience with Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

A Stowmarket mother is speaking out over her family's experience with Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A distraught mother has described Suffolk’s mental health service as “farcical” and claims it is failing families after her daughter attempted to take her own life – but was not sectioned.

Philipa Teixeira, from Stowmarket, criticised the way the crisis-hit Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) has dealt with her 18-year-old daughter’s case, in the same week a watchdog uncovered a litany of failings at the trust.

Last Monday, just two days before the Care Quality Commission judged NSFT ‘inadequate’ for a third time, Ms Teixeira came home to find her daughter attempting to hang herself.

She alerted paramedics and gave her a rescue breath, and once the teenager had been revived she was taken to West Suffolk Hospital.

After a two-and-a-half hour wait she discharged herself – and the next morning, her mother phoned NSFT’s crisis team.

The teenager, who is not being named, was assessed when Ms Teixeira took her to see the community team – after being told staff were “too busy in meetings” to talk to her by phone.

This came as last week’s CQC report raised concerns about the lack of access to mental health services.

NSFT's chief nurse Diane Hull Picture: DAVID REESNSFT's chief nurse Diane Hull Picture: DAVID REES

And, despite the seriousness of her daughter’s mental state, she was not sectioned under the Mental Health Act as she ‘did not fit the criteria’.

“The decision to not section her left me totally flabbergasted,” said Ms Teixeira, who lodged a formal complaint with NSFT about her daughter’s ongoing treatment in August but is yet to receive a final response.

“Her safety was my main concern.

“But apparently, she didn’t fit the criteria to be sectioned.

“In my opinion, deciding not to section someone who has actively tried to take their own life, and has no regrets, is like signing their death certificate.”

When she raised concerns with an approved mental health professional, the 47-year-old said he agreed with her.

“I was saying to him the system isn’t fit for purpose and he said ‘I can’t disagree’,” she added. “That speaks volumes.”

Now NSFT is in special measures for a third time, Ms Teixeira has warned enough is enough.

She added: “I really don’t know how I deal with this situation.

“The system is failing families. It’s farcical.

“People need to realise what we’re going through. We can’t be the only family.”

Ms Teixeira’s daughter has been in and out of inpatient care since she was about 16, receiving treatment at units in Lowestoft and Chelmsford.

Headquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: JAMES BASSHeadquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: JAMES BASS

More recently, between February and May this year, she was moved to a unit in Bury near Manchester – more than 200 miles away.

She turned 18 in July, moving from adolescent to adult care, and medics transferred her from Colchester to Woodlands at Ipswich Hospital.

Yet the teenager was discharged just three days after arriving, her mother claims.

After that, she started to engage with NSFT’s community team.

But in August, she attempted a sixth overdose and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital.

Doctors sectioned her, and sent her back to Woodlands.

But once there, it was decided the 18-year-old did not need to be sectioned and she was released again, her mother claims.

“She started to improve slightly but it wasn’t long before it got worse, around October half term.”

On November 1 police called Ms Teixeira to say they had found her daughter in a distressed state near a bridge in Ipswich.

Officers sectioned her, and she was then assessed by NSFT doctors at Woodlands – who, the 47-year-old claims, decided she did not need to be sectioned after all.

The teenager’s mental health continued to decline up until the incident on Monday.

“On Monday I knew she wasn’t right,” she said.

The Woodlands mental health unit at Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANTThe Woodlands mental health unit at Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

“I can’t sleep because all I can see is the image I came home to.”

Ms Teixeira said she is yet to hear from the 18-year-old’s care coordinator, despite her pledging to call after Monday’s incident.

An NSFT community team member visited the family on Thursday and informed them about the Patient Liaison Advice Service.

How did NSFT bosses respond?

Chief nurse Diane Hull spoke to Ms Teixeira on Friday, after the trust was approached by this newspaper.

She said: “We are committed to working with service users and carers, and we apologise if Ms Teixeira feels that she and her daughter have not received the sort of service that we would want, and need, to provide.

“I have spoken to Ms Teixeira by phone and have arranged to meet her face-to-face next week/this week.

“I have also talked to the team who are involved in her daughter’s care and have been assured that both Ms Teixeira and her daughter have been seen on a regular basis.”

Trust chiefs confirmed they were investigating a formal complaint from Ms Teixeira.

Bosses have written to her this week, and aim to respond by December 21.

What does sectioning mean and when does it happen?

When someone is sectioned, they are kept in hospital under the Mental Health Act 1983.

There are different types of sections, each with different rules.

The length of time someone is kept there depends on which section they are detained under.

As bosses from mental health charity Mind explain, someone may be sectioned if concerns are raised about that person’s mental health.

Someone should only be sectioned if:

• They need to be assessed and treated for a mental health problem urgently

• Their health would be at serious risk of getting worse if they did not get treatment quickly

• Their safety or someone else’s would be at serious risk if they did not get treatment quickly

• Their doctor thinks they need to be assessed and treated in hospital, for example, if they need to be monitored very regularly because they have to take new or very powerful medication.

Before someone can be lawfully sectioned, they will need to be assessed by health professionals to make sure it is necessary.

• Anyone affected by the issues raised above can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit their website.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals Giving Tree campaign 2018 is launched

12 minutes ago Mark Langford
Brian Taylor, Community Fundraising Manager, Mandy Jordan, Head of Charity, Faye Trenter, parent of former patient and volunteer, & Barbara Buckley, Chief Medical Officer, Angela Bakun, Fundraising Office, kneeling, and Jessica Watkins, Event Fundraising Manager.

The annual appeal to bring some festive cheer to patients in Ipswich and Colchester hospitals is underway.

40% of Suffolk children have not been to dentist in a year, figures reveal

12 minutes ago Adam Howlett
More than 60,000 Suffolk children have not seen a dentist in the last 12 months, NHS figures reveal Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

More than 60,000 children in Suffolk have not seen a dentist in the last 12 months, new figures have revealed.

Teenager who attempted to take own life ‘doesn’t meet criteria’ to be sectioned

12 minutes ago Emily Townsend
A Stowmarket mother is speaking out over her family's experience with Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

A distraught mother has described Suffolk’s mental health service as “farcical” and claims it is failing families after her daughter attempted to take her own life – but was not sectioned.

Cause of Ipswich woman’s death remains a mystery - as man is released from bail

Yesterday, 21:23 Dominic Moffitt
Police have cancelled the bail of a man arrested in connection to the death Picture: WILL JEFFORD

The post-mortem examination of a woman in her 40s found dead in her Ipswich home has proved inconclusive - while police have released a man from bail.

Councillor asks for views from public on future of Anglesea Road traffic island in Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:28 Adam Howlett
Councillor Christopher Chambers is conducting a survey to gauge how people feel about the Anglesea Road traffic island Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

An Ipswich county councillor is asking the community what they think should happen to the Anglesea Road traffic island after receiving complaints of traffic problems in the area.

Can you see someone you know in the Yates gallery?

Yesterday, 19:05 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 1st 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

December is here and Christmas jumpers have started to be worn in Ipswich’s Yates - take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot someone you know.

‘Designated driver’ cocktails and free soft drinks on offer this Christmas

Yesterday, 19:00 Sophie Barnett
Designated driver cocktail at Revolution Ipswich. Picture: REVOLUTION

As Suffolk and Essex police launch their annual campaign to crack down on drink driving this Christmas, what incentives are on offer for those staying away from alcohol?

The herd grows: Company smashes Elmer funding target

Yesterday, 22:26 Dominic Moffitt
The staff at Larking Gowen celebrate their fundraising success Picture: LIZZIE CRAIG

A firm who took up the Early Bird Herd challenge has raised over £4,000 for the St Elizabeth Hospice.

Crunch talks between MPs and inspectors over mental health trust future

Yesterday, 17:30 Geraldine Scott
Norwich South MP Clive Lewis wants NSFT to go into special administration. Photo: PA

MPs will demand answers over the future of the region’s mental health trust at a meeting with regulators.

Ipswich Waterfront restaurant shuts temporarily due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Yesterday, 16:23 Jake Foxford
The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, has closed unexpectedly and for the foreseeable future following a sudden burst pipe Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

An Ipswich town centre restaurant has closed its doors for the foreseeable future due to emergency maintenance.

Most read

Cause of Ipswich woman’s death remains a mystery - as man is released from bail

Police have cancelled the bail of a man arrested in connection to the death Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Ipswich Waterfront restaurant shuts temporarily due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, has closed unexpectedly and for the foreseeable future following a sudden burst pipe Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Councillor asks for views from public on future of Anglesea Road traffic island in Ipswich

Councillor Christopher Chambers is conducting a survey to gauge how people feel about the Anglesea Road traffic island Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Can you see someone you know in the Yates gallery?

Saturday December 1st 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

‘Designated driver’ cocktails and free soft drinks on offer this Christmas

Designated driver cocktail at Revolution Ipswich. Picture: REVOLUTION

Supermarket closes its doors for the final time

the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket is now closed
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide