Man denies stealing puppy during one of three alleged burglaries

07 April, 2020 - 18:00
Taylor Cobald appeared in custody on video link at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Taylor Cobald appeared in custody on video link at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has denied carrying out three burglaries in one night, including the alleged theft of a puppy from one property.

Taylor Cobald, 23, of Rendlesham Road, pleaded not guilty to burgling two homes in Onehouse and a shed in Stowmarket between March 7 and 8.

Cobald, who appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing conducted over Skype on Monday, is alleged to have entered a shed in Stowmarket with intent to steal, entered a property in Onehouse to steal a German shepherd puppy, headphones, Alexa device, empty beer bottle, underwear and a jacket, and entered another Onehouse address to steal two coats, car keys, a bunch of house keys and a Kindle.

Poppy, the missing puppy, has since been tracked down and returned to her owners.

Cobald, who admitted a fourth charge of criminal damage to a police cell, was remanded in custody until a bail hearing before the fixing of a trial date on July 21.

